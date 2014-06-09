Living in a plane
The Boeing 727 home of Bruce Campbell is seen in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. In 1999, the former electrical engineer had a vision: To save retired jetliners from becoming scrap metal by reusing them. REUTERS/Steve...more
Bruce Campbell sits on his futon bed while using a laptop in his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell brushes his teeth at a sink in his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell shaves in his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
The cockpit, which Bruce Campbell is currently renovating, is seen in his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell stands near his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell sits in the cockpit of his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A fully functional lavatory is seen in the Boeing 727 home of Bruce Campbell, in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell stands on the plexiglass floor of his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell leans on a tyre of his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell stands near his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell sits in the cockpit of his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
