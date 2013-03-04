Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 4, 2013 | 6:00pm GMT

Living in a shipping container

<p>People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, as a car passes through a street, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The containers, which house different families, were set up by the landlord, who charges a rent of 500 yuan ($ 80) per month for each container. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, as a car passes through a street, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The containers, which house different families, were set up by the landlord, who charges a rent of 500 yuan ($ 80)...more

Monday, March 04, 2013

People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, as a car passes through a street, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The containers, which house different families, were set up by the landlord, who charges a rent of 500 yuan ($ 80) per month for each container. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
1 / 8
<p>People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, March 04, 2013

People stand outside shipping containers serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
2 / 8
<p>A child stands at the door of a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A child stands at the door of a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, March 04, 2013

A child stands at the door of a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
3 / 8
<p>A mother and her child are seen inside a shipping container serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A mother and her child are seen inside a shipping container serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, March 04, 2013

A mother and her child are seen inside a shipping container serving as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
4 / 8
<p>A child holds her toy as she stands outside shipping containers serving as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A child holds her toy as she stands outside shipping containers serving as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, March 04, 2013

A child holds her toy as she stands outside shipping containers serving as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
5 / 8
<p>A child (bottom) does homework inside a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A child (bottom) does homework inside a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, March 04, 2013

A child (bottom) does homework inside a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
6 / 8
<p>A mother and her child eat dinner outside shipping containers which serve as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The words on the gate read as "scrap metal recovery". REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A mother and her child eat dinner outside shipping containers which serve as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The words on the gate read as "scrap metal recovery". REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, March 04, 2013

A mother and her child eat dinner outside shipping containers which serve as their accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The words on the gate read as "scrap metal recovery". REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
7 / 8
<p>A woman cooks outside shipping containers which serve as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A woman cooks outside shipping containers which serve as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, March 04, 2013

A woman cooks outside shipping containers which serve as her accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
The world's billionaires

The world's billionaires

Next Slideshows

The world's billionaires

The world's billionaires

Carlos Slim Helu and his family top Forbes list of the World's Billionaires.

04 Mar 2013
Festival to Shiva

Festival to Shiva

Holy men mark the Shivaratri festival in Nepal by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes.

04 Mar 2013
Detroit: Most miserable city

Detroit: Most miserable city

Detroit was named by Forbes as the most miserable city in America. Now, Michigan's governor has declared the city a "financial emergency."

01 Mar 2013
Pope Benedict's farewell

Pope Benedict's farewell

Pope Benedict steps down after a private goodbye to his cardinals and a short flight to a country palace to enter the final phase of his life "hidden from the...

01 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures