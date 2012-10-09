Living in coffins

A NGO worker speaks to people living in wooden boxes in Hong Kong early October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or "coffin homes", packed in a single apartment of little over 50 square meters. Its residents pay 1450 Hong Kong dollars ($180) for their living space built of wooden panels of 2 meters by 70 cm. To maximize income from the rent in central Hong Kong landlords build "coffin homes", nicknamed due to their resemblance to real coffins. Space has always been at a premium in Hong Kong where developers plant high-rises on every available inch. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj