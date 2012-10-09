" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Living in coffins

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A NGO worker speaks to people living in wooden boxes in Hong Kong early October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or "coffin homes", packed in a single apartment of little over 50 square meters. Its residents pay 1450 Hong Kong dollars ($180) for their living space built of wooden panels of 2 meters by 70 cm. To...more

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A NGO worker speaks to people living in wooden boxes in Hong Kong early October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or "coffin homes", packed in a single apartment of little over 50 square meters. Its residents pay 1450 Hong Kong dollars ($180) for their living space built of wooden panels of 2 meters by 70 cm. To maximize income from the rent in central Hong Kong landlords build "coffin homes", nicknamed due to their resemblance to real coffins. Space has always been at a premium in Hong Kong where developers plant high-rises on every available inch. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 10
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Kam Chung, 49, wears a brace as he rest in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. In REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Kam Chung, 49, wears a brace as he rest in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. In REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 10
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Kam Chung, 49, adjusts his brace between wooden boxes people use for living in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. I REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Kam Chung, 49, adjusts his brace between wooden boxes people use for living in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. I REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 10
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

King, 18, who works as a bartender smokes his cigarette in a wooden box he uses as living space in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

King, 18, who works as a bartender smokes his cigarette in a wooden box he uses as living space in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 10
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A movie is shown on a television in a common area between wooden boxes where people live in, Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A movie is shown on a television in a common area between wooden boxes where people live in, Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 10
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

People sit in a common area between wooden boxes they use for living in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

People sit in a common area between wooden boxes they use for living in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 10
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Ah Gut, 40, stands between wooden boxes people use for living in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Ah Gut, 40, stands between wooden boxes people use for living in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 10
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Akee, 34, who works as a waiter rests in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

Akee, 34, who works as a waiter rests in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 10
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A woman walks in front of a building in which one of the apartments is composed of wooden boxes, that is lived in by people, in central Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

A woman walks in front of a building in which one of the apartments is composed of wooden boxes, that is lived in by people, in central Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 10
Tuesday, October 09, 2012

An apartment block is seen through the window of a space where people live in wooden boxes in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 09, 2012

An apartment block is seen through the window of a space where people live in wooden boxes in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 10

Living in coffins

Living in coffins Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Choreography college

Choreography college
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »