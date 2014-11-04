Edition:
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian boy sits outside his family's house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian man who lives in a container as a temporary replacement for his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, looks out on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian schoolgirl looks out from a car window as it passes by the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian woman carries her son as she walks past the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, following heavy rain in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian man runs for cover from rain near houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian woman carries her daughter as she walks past her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, following heavy rain in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinians ride a motorcycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinian boys play in a rainwater puddle near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinians stand outside a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian woman sits outside her house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinians look out the window of their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinians take cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian boy sits near houses that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate the area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinian children look out of a vehicle's window during an anti-Israel rally over the entry restrictions to the al-Aqsa mosque, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian boy walks up the stairs inside the ruins of their house, that witnesses said was destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Palestinian children play on a swing near houses that witness said were destroyed or damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
