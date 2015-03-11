Living in the ruins of Gaza
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man sits in a couch near the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian stands in front of ruined houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A Palestinian woman standing outside her damaged house watches a demonstration calling for Gaza reconstruction and against the United Nations decision to suspend payments for Palestinians, whose houses were damaged or destroyed during a 50-day war...more
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Palestinians take cover under the rubble of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, November 23, 2014....more
Palestinians look out the window of their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an electrical malfunction in the backup power system in their home in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman looks out a tent erected outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian flag flutters by a woman sitting on a sofa outside her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a winter day in Beit Hanoun town, northern Gaza Strip,...more
A Palestinian boy looks out through a hole in his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the July-August war between Israel and Hamas-led Gaza militants, in the east of Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
Palestinian boys ride a horse cart past the remains of houses, that witnesses said were destoyed by Israeli shelling during the July-August war between Israel and Hamas-led Gaza militants, in the east of Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern...more
Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City, October 19,...more
Boys watch from a damaged house as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military graduation ceremony in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of...more
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire as they sit in a makeshift shelter outside their house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8,...more
A Palestinian school girl returns to her family's house as she walks past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun town in the...more
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the...more
Next Slideshows
When the Japan tsunami struck
Images from the first moments of the tsunami four years ago.
Journey of Solar Impulse
The first attempt to fly around the world without using fossil fuel.
Kim Jong Un's female fans
A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.
Rebel beauty queens
Women soldiers of the Donetsk People's Republic take part in an International Women's Day pageant.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.