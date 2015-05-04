Living in the ruins of Gaza
A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family house that witnesses said was destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian boys play next to houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy rides a horse past houses that witnesses said were destroyed during the 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A Palestinian man sits in a couch near the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian stands in front of ruined houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A Palestinian woman standing outside her damaged house watches a demonstration calling for Gaza reconstruction and against the United Nations decision to suspend payments for Palestinians, whose houses were damaged or destroyed during a 50-day war...more
Palestinians take cover under the rubble of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, November 23, 2014....more
Palestinians look out the window of their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an electrical malfunction in the backup power system in their home in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman looks out a tent erected outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian flag flutters by a woman sitting on a sofa outside her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a winter day in Beit Hanoun town, northern Gaza Strip,...more
A Palestinian boy looks out through a hole in his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the July-August war between Israel and Hamas-led Gaza militants, in the east of Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
Palestinian boys ride a horse cart past the remains of houses, that witnesses said were destoyed by Israeli shelling during the July-August war between Israel and Hamas-led Gaza militants, in the east of Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern...more
Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City, October 19,...more
Boys watch from a damaged house as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military graduation ceremony in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of...more
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire as they sit in a makeshift shelter outside their house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8,...more
A Palestinian school girl returns to her family's house as she walks past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun town in the...more
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza City, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the...more
