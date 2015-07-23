Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2015 | 3:20am BST

Living in the ruins of Gaza

A Palestinian woman looks out her makeshift shelter near her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look out a residential building, that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy enters his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children play on a swing near houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children play atop the ruins of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children look out their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl looks out her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children play at their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit outside their makeshift shelters near their houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

