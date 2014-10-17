Edition:
Living on minimum wage

Delores Leonard helps her daughter Erin with her homework at the breakfast table before heading to work at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. Leonard, a single mother raising two daughters, has been working at McDonald's for seven years and has never made more than minimum wage. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, October 17, 2014
Delores Leonard kisses her daughter Emmarie as she drops her off for school in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard walks her daughters Emmarie (R) and Erin to school before heading to work at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard arrives to work a shift at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard is seen working at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard leans on a fence as she waits for her bus after working a shift at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard waits for a bus after working a shift at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard shops for groceries after working a shift at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard shops for groceries after working a shift at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard carries her groceries home after working a shift at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard rides a bus after working a shift at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A recent paycheck for Delores Leonard shows her hourly wage of $8.25 for working at a McDonald's Restaurant, the minimum wage in Illinois, in Chicago, Illinois, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard shows her daughter Erin how to make a heart symbol with her hands as she walks her to school before heading to work at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, lllinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard rides a bus to her work at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard walks her daughters Emmarie (L) and Erin to school before heading to work at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard makes dinner for her daughters Erin (C) and Emmarie at their home in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard gets her daughters Erin (L) and Emmarie breakfast before heading to work at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard (L) reads a book to her daughter Erin at the dinner table at their home in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard helps her daughters Erin (C) and Emmarie get ready for bed at their home in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Delores Leonard helps her daughter Erin with her homework during breakfast in Chicago, Illinois, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

