Living on Skid Row
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathaniel Anthony Ayers, Jr., subject of the movie "The Soloist", plays guitar on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathaniel Anthony Ayers, Jr., subject of the movie "The Soloist", plays guitar on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright (L) makes notes on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright (L) makes notes on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man organizes his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man organizes his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man is released by LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright, after store owners complained he was shoplifting but refused to make a private person's arrest, on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man is released by LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright, after store owners complained he was shoplifting but refused to make a private person's arrest, on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits in a police car after local store owners complained he was shoplifting on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits in a police car after local store owners complained he was shoplifting on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(R-L) Maria Tafoya, 63, Octavio Organista, 51, and Lloyd Evensen, 64, stand by their possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(R-L) Maria Tafoya, 63, Octavio Organista, 51, and Lloyd Evensen, 64, stand by their possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign on a homeless person's cart indicates it as private property on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign on a homeless person's cart indicates it as private property on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darryl Owens, 56, stands in front of his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for two years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darryl Owens, 56, stands in front of his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for two years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks past homeless people's possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks past homeless people's possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Chapman, 51, takes down his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for 36 years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Chapman, 51, takes down his tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, where he has lived for 36 years, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LAPD Sergeant Aloaf Walker looks to see if anyone is sleeping in a tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LAPD Sergeant Aloaf Walker looks to see if anyone is sleeping in a tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits next to his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits next to his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman stands next to her possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman stands next to her possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wake up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wake up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple walks past tents on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple walks past tents on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man wakes up on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tents line the sidewalk on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tents line the sidewalk on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Tense watch on the Golan Heights
With the Syrian civil war raging and UN peacekeepers captured nearby, the occupied Golan Heights region is watched with ever more scrutiny.
Fukushima today
A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.
Decline of dog racing
Greyhound racing struggles to survive in England in the face of declining attendance and accusations of cruelty.
The lone female miners of Bosnia
The two female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina are not left in the dark when it comes to their jobs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Netherlands' center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte roundly saw off a challenge by anti-Islam, anti-EU Geert Wilders in an election, early returns showed, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.