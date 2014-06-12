Living the Peruvian dream
Honorata Huaman poses with cakes and soy juice which she sells in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima, April 10, 2014. Huaman makes a living selling cakes, and uses most of her profits to help poor...more
Franz Moreno poses for a photograph as he carries lumber to build a third storey on his mother's house in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima, April 10, 2014. He lived for a while in Chile, but...more
Carpenter Antonio Abad poses in his workshop in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 18, 2014. Abad arrived in Gosen City in 1995 when it was just a settlement, and helped his neighbours build...more
Teodora Martinez poses in her grocery shop in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 21, 2014. Martinez was one of the original founders of the market after emigrating from the highland city of...more
Margarita Perez poses in her fish stand in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 21, 2014. Perez is a single mother who supports her two children by selling fresh fish. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Irma Huaman poses for a photo in her grocery store in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 18, 2014. Huaman arrived in Gosen City 12 years ago when it was just a settlement. She initially...more
Lucia Liaza, 50, poses at her market stall where she sells food and spices in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Liaza came from the violence-torn city of Ayacucho 20 years ago. She...more
Maria del Pilar Condorcule poses in her organic garden in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 19, 2014. Condorcule reclaimed the land for her garden from a garbage dump and is now planting...more
Fabiola Tuesta, 54, poses in her beauty salon in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Tuesta said that not long ago nobody in Gosen had money to spend on luxuries like hair styling....more
Dorila Gallardo poses in front of her new home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Gallardo recently managed to build her home after more than 20 years of washing laundry during...more
Victoria Ochante, 67, poses in front of her new home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Until two years ago Ochante was a garbage picker, combing Lima's trash for items to sell...more
Graciela Guzman and her daughter Maria pose in front of their home in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima April 10, 2014. Guzman was one of the founders of Gosen City more than 12 years ago, and...more
Roberto Taboada poses in front of his new house, next to the old one, in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 20, 2014. Taboada has lived for years in Gosen but recently saved enough from...more
Sandra Neyra poses for a photo outside her house in Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima March 19, 2014. Neyra and her husband, who works in construction, recently managed to save enough to paint...more
A view of the marketplace and homes of Gosen City, a slum in the Villa Maria del Triunfo municipality on the outskirts of Lima, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Next Slideshows
An ultra-orthodox wedding
Thousands celebrate the wedding of Esther Rokeach, granddaughter of the leader of the Hasidic movement Belz Hasidim.
Canada mourns fallen RCMP officers
Justin Bourque is charged with murder in the slayings of the three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers after a shooting spree in the eastern Canadian city of...
Drag queens in Tel Aviv
Backstage at a drag show as part of the city's gay pride week.
China's big test
Millions of students take China's national college entrance exams, seen as a make-or-break for getting ahead.
MORE IN PICTURES
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.