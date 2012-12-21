Living under sharia

Patients are locked in a room at a mental hospital in Banda Aceh, December 12, 2012. According to the hospital's staff, who take care of more than 700 patients, the number of people suffering from mental illness rose because of the province's long conflict, devastating 2004 tsunami, and also because of the use of narcotics. In deeply traditional society, people suffering from mental illnesses are often kept chained at home and treated with traditional medicines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj