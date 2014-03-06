Living with HIV
Mye Nyo (R), 39, is comforted by Thi Darwin, 23, at a Catholic-run hospice for AIDS patients in Myitkyina, Kachin, Myanmar, July 7, 2013. Both residents of the hospice were infected by their husbands, heroin addicts who died of AIDS. The wide...more
A HIV-positive patient receives medicine through an intravenous drip at Medecins Sans Frontieres Holland's clinic in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
A youth jumps through the air as he plays at the Don Bosco Ngangi community center in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, August 6, 2013. The center was established in 1988 and hosts over 3,000 abandoned children and HIV/AIDS victims....more
A youth jumps through the air as he plays at the Don Bosco Ngangi community center in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, August 6, 2013. The center was established in 1988 and hosts over 3,000 abandoned children and HIV/AIDS victims. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A terminally ill patient rests in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at a Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi, Thailand, December 1, 2012. The temple's AIDS hospice is the largest of its kind in Thailand, providing housing for HIV positive...more
Fanice Cecilia Nyansiaboka, 12, a participant in the Jesuit-run Upendo program, stands in the doorway of the home she shares with her father in the Kangemi slum of Nairobi, Kenya, April 23, 2013. Over the past several years, Upendo has supported...more
Fanice Cecilia Nyansiaboka, 12, a participant in the Jesuit-run Upendo program, stands in the doorway of the home she shares with her father in the Kangemi slum of Nairobi, Kenya, April 23, 2013. Over the past several years, Upendo has supported hundreds of children at risk of abuse or neglect, many of whom have parents who are HIV-positive, by providing educational and recreational activities in a safe environment as well as counseling and daily meals and seminars about AIDS awareness. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A group of HIV positive children and AIDS orphans at Reach Out Mbuya, a health clinic that does HIV/AIDS community outreach, hold stuffed animals and dolls as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (not pictured) visits the clinic in Kampala,...more
A group of HIV positive children and AIDS orphans at Reach Out Mbuya, a health clinic that does HIV/AIDS community outreach, hold stuffed animals and dolls as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (not pictured) visits the clinic in Kampala, Uganda, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens, May 15,...more
Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens, May 15, 2013. Dimitrios, 51, was a dancer for a famous Greek folk dancing troupe until he lost his job three years ago and became homeless. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
AIDS patient Woodrow "Woody" Barron, 69, from Plainfield, New Jersey, poses for a photograph with his certified nursing assistant Halema at the Broadway House for Continuing care, New Jersey's only specialized nursing facility for people living with...more
AIDS patient Woodrow "Woody" Barron, 69, from Plainfield, New Jersey, poses for a photograph with his certified nursing assistant Halema at the Broadway House for Continuing care, New Jersey's only specialized nursing facility for people living with HIV/AIDS, May 9, 2012. Barron, who has lived with AIDS since 1986 and has been living at the facility since 1997, contracted the virus through sharing a needle with a fellow drug user. When asked what advice he would have for young African Americans who continue to be so hard hit by HIV/AIDS, he says that youth need to "find a better way to live their life" and "not to be afraid of seeking help, getting tested for HIV and educate themselves about HIV to protect themselves...otherwise HIV will just keep killing us". REUTERS/Mike Segar
A chest x-ray image of a HIV-positive patient hangs at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A HIV-positive patient with a devil tattoo on his chest bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
HIV-positive Ma Jam sleeps at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the group Sexy with A Goal (SWAG) pose together for a portrait as they meet at the AIDS Service Center of New York City (ASC/NYC) Lower East Side Peer Outreach Center in New York City's East Village, July 7, 2012. SWAG mPowerment, a...more
Members of the group Sexy with A Goal (SWAG) pose together for a portrait as they meet at the AIDS Service Center of New York City (ASC/NYC) Lower East Side Peer Outreach Center in New York City's East Village, July 7, 2012. SWAG mPowerment, a community empowerment initiative to end stigma and boost community awareness, is made up of mostly HIV positive men aged 19-29 who actively engage young MSMs (men who have sex with men) in their community through outreach and direct one-on-one street activity and intervention to identify, educate and support potentially at risk individuals and others in an effort to stem HIV infection. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A drug addict waits for her turn to see doctors at the Nejat drug rehabilitation center, an organization funded by the United Nations providing harm reduction and HIV/AIDS awareness, in Kabul January 29, 2012. With little funding and no access to...more
A drug addict waits for her turn to see doctors at the Nejat drug rehabilitation center, an organization funded by the United Nations providing harm reduction and HIV/AIDS awareness, in Kabul January 29, 2012. With little funding and no access to substitution drugs such as methadone, treatment is rudimentary at Nejat for a problem that is growing in a dirt-poor country riven by conflicts for more than three decades. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Karla Hernandez, an HIV-positive patient, rests on a bed at the Hospital Manolo Morales in Managua, Nicaragua, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children play in a bedroom of the San Jose Hospice, in Sacatepequez, near Guatemala City, November 30, 2012. About 68 HIV-infected children receive free medical care at the hospice, many of whom were found abandoned in markets, churches, fire...more
Children play in a bedroom of the San Jose Hospice, in Sacatepequez, near Guatemala City, November 30, 2012. About 68 HIV-infected children receive free medical care at the hospice, many of whom were found abandoned in markets, churches, fire stations, left neglected in hospitals or in some instances, or brought in by their families who cannot afford to pay for their medical treatment. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Containers with medication and names of children are seen in the San Jose Hospice for HIV-infected children, in Sacatepequez, near Guatemala City, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A nurse carries a child in the San Jose Hospice for HIV-infected children, in Sacatepequez, near Guatemala City, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. Children at the event wore masks in order to protect their identities, as AIDS still carries strong social stigmas in...more
A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. Children at the event wore masks in order to protect their identities, as AIDS still carries strong social stigmas in India, organizers said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait for the results of their HIV tests outside the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ukrainians suffering from infectious diseases such as HIV, AIDS, tuberculosis and hepatitis take part in a rally in front of Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building to protest against the lack of drugs for treatment, which are supposed to be bought...more
Ukrainians suffering from infectious diseases such as HIV, AIDS, tuberculosis and hepatitis take part in a rally in front of Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building to protest against the lack of drugs for treatment, which are supposed to be bought by the state and handed out for free to patients, in Kiev April 17, 2013. The protesters believe they will die soon due to the lack of healthcare from the state. Ukraine suffers from one of the most severe HIV and AIDS epidemics in Europe, according to the World Health Organization. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pierre Lynch, 24, poses for a portrait during a break in a working group session for peer educators and peers in the group Sexy with A Goal (SWAG) at the AIDS Service Center of New York City (ASC/NYC) June 27, 2012. Lynch, a peer educator who has...more
Pierre Lynch, 24, poses for a portrait during a break in a working group session for peer educators and peers in the group Sexy with A Goal (SWAG) at the AIDS Service Center of New York City (ASC/NYC) June 27, 2012. Lynch, a peer educator who has been part of the community empowerment initiative since its beginning, says "he is passionate about change and that the message of don't give up, keep moving forward" drives his life and those he and his SWAG brothers attempt to affect. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former NBA basketball player and AIDS patient Nate Granger, 56, poses for a portrait outside his apartment at JbJ Soul House Genesis 1, an affordable development with support services for low income and special needs people, including tenants living...more
Former NBA basketball player and AIDS patient Nate Granger, 56, poses for a portrait outside his apartment at JbJ Soul House Genesis 1, an affordable development with support services for low income and special needs people, including tenants living with HIV/AIDS, that is fully integrated with the services of acute care AIDS facility Broadway House, in Newark July 6, 2012. Granger, who was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 2001, weighed just 165 pounds after suffering a stroke. Confined to a hospital bed unable to walk or talk and taking as many 18 pills a day in 2001 to combat the virus, Granger now takes just one pill a day, weighs 250 pounds and lives in his own apartment. He calls himself "living proof that HIV/AIDS patients have a chance to survive". REUTERS/Mike Segar
A patient makes her way through a hospice for those dying of AIDS at a Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi, Thailand, December 1, 2012. The temple's AIDS hospice is the largest of its kind in Thailand, providing housing for HIV positive...more
A patient makes her way through a hospice for those dying of AIDS at a Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi, Thailand, December 1, 2012. The temple's AIDS hospice is the largest of its kind in Thailand, providing housing for HIV positive patients and palliative care for those in the final stages of the disease. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An HIV-AIDS patient poses for a picture during a visit by a caregiver at her home in Matero township, Zambia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
HIV-positive farmer Margaret Sikabenga (2nd L), watched by home-based care nurse Helen Hachipuka (L), checks a compost heap on her farm outside the village of Singonya, Zambia April 18, 2012. The caregivers on the Jesuit-run home-based care team at...more
HIV-positive farmer Margaret Sikabenga (2nd L), watched by home-based care nurse Helen Hachipuka (L), checks a compost heap on her farm outside the village of Singonya, Zambia April 18, 2012. The caregivers on the Jesuit-run home-based care team at Chikuni run a capacity building and empowerment project at household level, offering training and assistance in crop-growing and animal rearing, as well as offering companionship, pastoral care and monitoring antiretroviral treatment compliance of HIV-AIDS patients. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A woman tries on a necklace made by a colleague at the Uzima bead-making workshop in the Kangemi slum of Nairobi, Kenya, April 22, 2013. The Jesuit-run Uzima program cares for people with HIV, providing support groups, counseling, awareness of...more
A woman tries on a necklace made by a colleague at the Uzima bead-making workshop in the Kangemi slum of Nairobi, Kenya, April 22, 2013. The Jesuit-run Uzima program cares for people with HIV, providing support groups, counseling, awareness of prevention of mother-to-child transmission, as well as income-generating activities such as bead-making. The bead products are sold as far as Italy and Belgium. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon, Myanmar, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A student writes on a blackboard in a classroom at the Loyola Cultural Center, part of the Loyola Hope Centre, a West African Jesuit organization, in Agoe-Nyive, Togo, April 15, 2013. The center provides education programs to those who might...more
A student writes on a blackboard in a classroom at the Loyola Cultural Center, part of the Loyola Hope Centre, a West African Jesuit organization, in Agoe-Nyive, Togo, April 15, 2013. The center provides education programs to those who might otherwise not have a chance to succeed in school, and also to provide HIV/AIDS education. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A worker prepares food "ugali" at the Don Bosco Ngangi community center in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, August 6, 2013. The center was established in 1988 and hosts over 3,000 abandoned children and HIV/AIDS victims. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya more
A worker prepares food "ugali" at the Don Bosco Ngangi community center in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, August 6, 2013. The center was established in 1988 and hosts over 3,000 abandoned children and HIV/AIDS victims. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
HIV patients perform ablution before afternoon prayers at Pakistan Society, a non- governmental organization (NGO) Drop-In Center, in Karachi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A child stands in the doorway of a mud-built house constructed by Service Yezu Mwiza (SYM) for a widow it provides care for in Gatumba, Burundi, April 19, 2013. SYM is a Jesuit-run project seeking to prevent the spread of AIDS as well as to alleviate...more
A child stands in the doorway of a mud-built house constructed by Service Yezu Mwiza (SYM) for a widow it provides care for in Gatumba, Burundi, April 19, 2013. SYM is a Jesuit-run project seeking to prevent the spread of AIDS as well as to alleviate the suffering of those affected. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
HIV patients Lowrince, 26, and his wife Noshi, 27, sit with their ten-month-old son Raymond, who is HIV negative, during their visit to Pakistan Society, a non-governmental organization rehabilitation center, in Karachi November 30, 2013. Lowrince is...more
HIV patients Lowrince, 26, and his wife Noshi, 27, sit with their ten-month-old son Raymond, who is HIV negative, during their visit to Pakistan Society, a non-governmental organization rehabilitation center, in Karachi November 30, 2013. Lowrince is a HIV patient whose wife, Noshi, was infected after their marriage. However, preventive measures during her pregnancy have ensured that their son is HIV negative. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman with HIV receives treatment at a HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, in Yangon, Myanmar, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Inkera Jordan, who is HIV positive since 1995 and a peer educator with the AIDS Service Center of New York City, socializes with members of the group Sexy with A Goal (SWAG) July 7, 2012 in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The feet of HIV patients are seen as they rest at Pakistan Society, a non-governmental organization rehabilitation center, in Karachi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
