AIDS patient Woodrow "Woody" Barron, 69, from Plainfield, New Jersey, poses for a photograph with his certified nursing assistant Halema at the Broadway House for Continuing care, New Jersey's only specialized nursing facility for people living with HIV/AIDS, May 9, 2012. Barron, who has lived with AIDS since 1986 and has been living at the facility since 1997, contracted the virus through sharing a needle with a fellow drug user. When asked what advice he would have for young African Americans who continue to be so hard hit by HIV/AIDS, he says that youth need to "find a better way to live their life" and "not to be afraid of seeking help, getting tested for HIV and educate themselves about HIV to protect themselves...otherwise HIV will just keep killing us". REUTERS/Mike Segar