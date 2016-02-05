Living with microcephaly
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition in which infants are...more
Luana Vieira, 4 months old, and born with microcephaly, is seen on the beach in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Luana Vieira, 4 months old, who was born with microcephaly, reacts to stimulus during an evaluation session with a physiotherapist at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at her house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
X-ray of Rosana Vieira Alves's daughter Luana Vieira, who is 4 months old with microcephaly, is pictured at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves feeds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, as her other daughters Vitoria Evillen and Laiane Sophia look on, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves stretches her back while washing the clothes of her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Luana Vieira, 4 months, who was born with microcephaly, is held by her mother Rosana Vieira Alves as they ride the subway after a doctor's appointment in Recife, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves, bathes her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Streets of Aleppo
A Syrian military offensive backed by heavy Russian air strikes threatens to cut critical rebel supply lines into the city.
Fiery pension protests in Greece
Greeks rally against government pension reforms needed to meet demands of international creditors.
Syria: The war
Iconic images from the war that began as a civil uprising and grew into a complex war with no end in sight.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.