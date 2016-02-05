Living with microcephaly

Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition in which infants are...more

Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition in which infants are born with abnormally small heads and can suffer developmental problems, that may be linked to the Zika outbreak. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close