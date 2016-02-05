Edition:
Fri Feb 5, 2016

Living with microcephaly

Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition in which infants are born with abnormally small heads and can suffer developmental problems, that may be linked to the Zika outbreak. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Luana Vieira, 4 months old, and born with microcephaly, is seen on the beach in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Luana Vieira, 4 months old, who was born with microcephaly, reacts to stimulus during an evaluation session with a physiotherapist at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at her house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

X-ray of Rosana Vieira Alves's daughter Luana Vieira, who is 4 months old with microcephaly, is pictured at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rosana Vieira Alves feeds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, as her other daughters Vitoria Evillen and Laiane Sophia look on, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rosana Vieira Alves stretches her back while washing the clothes of her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Luana Vieira, 4 months, who was born with microcephaly, is held by her mother Rosana Vieira Alves as they ride the subway after a doctor's appointment in Recife, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rosana Vieira Alves, bathes her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

