Living with the dead
A girl sits next to a tombstone amidst a slum area inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. Thousands of poor Filipino urban dwellers make their homes in public cemeteries, converting abandoned tombs and...more
A girl walks in front of their house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A resident gets a haircut in front of "apartment-style" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
A family sleeps in a mausoleum, which serves as their home, inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
A man, who lives in a mausoleum, drinks coffee at dawn in Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
Makeshift houses are seen on top of apartment style tombs inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A family rests in front of tombs inside a slum in the Municipal Cemetery of Navotas, north of Manila, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A family is seen inside their makeshift shanty on top of tombs inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A baby rests on a tomb inside a slum in a public cemetery of Manila, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Children play basketball inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A boy drinks water from a hose atop a gravestone inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A man fetches water for his home inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Details of a house built on "apartment-styled" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
Residents watch television in their makeshift house atop gravestones inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A woman living inside the cemetery washes her hands near the tombs at the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children play inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
An advertising banner for a salon is placed on a makeshift house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
