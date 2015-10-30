Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 30, 2015 | 4:16pm GMT

Living with the dead

A girl sits next to a tombstone amidst a slum area inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. Thousands of poor Filipino urban dwellers make their homes in public cemeteries, converting abandoned tombs and mausoleums into houses. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A girl walks in front of their house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A resident gets a haircut in front of "apartment-style" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
A family sleeps in a mausoleum, which serves as their home, inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
A man, who lives in a mausoleum, drinks coffee at dawn in Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
Makeshift houses are seen on top of apartment style tombs inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A family rests in front of tombs inside a slum in the Municipal Cemetery of Navotas, north of Manila, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2010
A family is seen inside their makeshift shanty on top of tombs inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A baby rests on a tomb inside a slum in a public cemetery of Manila, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 27, 2010
Children play basketball inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2008
A boy drinks water from a hose atop a gravestone inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2008
A man fetches water for his home inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2008
Details of a house built on "apartment-styled" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
Residents watch television in their makeshift house atop gravestones inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2008
A woman living inside the cemetery washes her hands near the tombs at the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Children play inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2008
An advertising banner for a salon is placed on a makeshift house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
