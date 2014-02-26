Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 26, 2014 | 3:20am GMT

Living with the smog in China

<p>Women wearing masks make their way amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Women wearing masks make their way amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Women wearing masks make their way amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
1 / 18
<p>A resident walks along a street on the banks of the Songhua River near a highway bridge on a hazy day in Jilin, Jilin province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A resident walks along a street on the banks of the Songhua River near a highway bridge on a hazy day in Jilin, Jilin province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A resident walks along a street on the banks of the Songhua River near a highway bridge on a hazy day in Jilin, Jilin province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 18
<p>A woman wearing a mask rides an electric bicycle along a street on a hazy afternoon in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A woman wearing a mask rides an electric bicycle along a street on a hazy afternoon in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A woman wearing a mask rides an electric bicycle along a street on a hazy afternoon in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
3 / 18
<p>Children with respiratory illness receive treatment at a hospital in Beijing, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Children with respiratory illness receive treatment at a hospital in Beijing, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Children with respiratory illness receive treatment at a hospital in Beijing, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 18
<p>Visitors are silhouetted against thick smog on the top of Jingshan Park near the Forbidden City in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Visitors are silhouetted against thick smog on the top of Jingshan Park near the Forbidden City in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Visitors are silhouetted against thick smog on the top of Jingshan Park near the Forbidden City in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
5 / 18
<p>Women wearing masks practice folk dance during their morning exercise at Jingshan Park near the Forbidden City on a hazy day in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Women wearing masks practice folk dance during their morning exercise at Jingshan Park near the Forbidden City on a hazy day in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Women wearing masks practice folk dance during their morning exercise at Jingshan Park near the Forbidden City on a hazy day in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
6 / 18
<p>Cars travel on a road amid heavy haze in Beijing February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Cars travel on a road amid heavy haze in Beijing February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Cars travel on a road amid heavy haze in Beijing February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 18
<p>People wearing masks are seen on a hazy day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

People wearing masks are seen on a hazy day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

People wearing masks are seen on a hazy day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
8 / 18
<p>A man and his dog, both wearing masks, walk along a small alley on a hazy day in Beijing, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Legal Evening/Liu Chang</p>

A man and his dog, both wearing masks, walk along a small alley on a hazy day in Beijing, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Legal Evening/Liu Chang

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A man and his dog, both wearing masks, walk along a small alley on a hazy day in Beijing, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Legal Evening/Liu Chang

Close
9 / 18
<p>A pedestrian wearing a mask makes her way amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A pedestrian wearing a mask makes her way amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A pedestrian wearing a mask makes her way amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
10 / 18
<p>An overpass is crowded with cars amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

An overpass is crowded with cars amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

An overpass is crowded with cars amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 18
<p>A resident displays a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting a traditional hutong area on a mobile phone in Beijing, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A resident displays a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting a traditional hutong area on a mobile phone in Beijing, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A resident displays a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting a traditional hutong area on a mobile phone in Beijing, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 18
<p>Primary school students practise morning exercises during class break in a classroom on a hazy day in Handan, Hebei province February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Primary school students practise morning exercises during class break in a classroom on a hazy day in Handan, Hebei province February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Primary school students practise morning exercises during class break in a classroom on a hazy day in Handan, Hebei province February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 18
<p>People wearing masks wait for a taxi amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

People wearing masks wait for a taxi amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

People wearing masks wait for a taxi amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
14 / 18
<p>A man sits next to a window of a restaurant on the 70th floor of a skyscraper as the Guangzhou TV Tower is seen through thick haze at the central business district in Guangzhou, Guangdong province February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee</p>

A man sits next to a window of a restaurant on the 70th floor of a skyscraper as the Guangzhou TV Tower is seen through thick haze at the central business district in Guangzhou, Guangdong province February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A man sits next to a window of a restaurant on the 70th floor of a skyscraper as the Guangzhou TV Tower is seen through thick haze at the central business district in Guangzhou, Guangdong province February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Close
15 / 18
<p>Buildings are pictured amid the heavy haze at night in Beijing's central business district, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Buildings are pictured amid the heavy haze at night in Beijing's central business district, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Buildings are pictured amid the heavy haze at night in Beijing's central business district, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 18
<p>Pedestrians walk as haze partially obscures a view of downtown Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Pedestrians walk as haze partially obscures a view of downtown Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Pedestrians walk as haze partially obscures a view of downtown Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
17 / 18
<p>A vendor wearing a mask holds balloons as he walks along a street on a hazy day in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A vendor wearing a mask holds balloons as he walks along a street on a hazy day in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A vendor wearing a mask holds balloons as he walks along a street on a hazy day in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
From Russia for love

From Russia for love

Next Slideshows

From Russia for love

From Russia for love

A Russian couple from Sochi wed in Buenos Aires, where same-sex marriage is legal.

25 Feb 2014
The changing face of Italy

The changing face of Italy

Riace, a small village in southern Italy, has introduced a scheme to encourage immigrants to settle and breathe new life into the village.

25 Feb 2014
Unusual eats

Unusual eats

A look at meals considered delicacies to some and questionable to others.

25 Feb 2014
Parkour: The art of moving

Parkour: The art of moving

Parkour, or "the art of moving", involves moving from one point to another as efficiently and quickly as possible while overcoming obstacles using mainly the...

24 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures