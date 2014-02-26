Living with the smog in China
Women wearing masks make their way amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A resident walks along a street on the banks of the Songhua River near a highway bridge on a hazy day in Jilin, Jilin province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman wearing a mask rides an electric bicycle along a street on a hazy afternoon in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Children with respiratory illness receive treatment at a hospital in Beijing, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors are silhouetted against thick smog on the top of Jingshan Park near the Forbidden City in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women wearing masks practice folk dance during their morning exercise at Jingshan Park near the Forbidden City on a hazy day in Beijing February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cars travel on a road amid heavy haze in Beijing February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People wearing masks are seen on a hazy day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man and his dog, both wearing masks, walk along a small alley on a hazy day in Beijing, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Legal Evening/Liu Chang
A pedestrian wearing a mask makes her way amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An overpass is crowded with cars amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A resident displays a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting a traditional hutong area on a mobile phone in Beijing, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Primary school students practise morning exercises during class break in a classroom on a hazy day in Handan, Hebei province February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People wearing masks wait for a taxi amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man sits next to a window of a restaurant on the 70th floor of a skyscraper as the Guangzhou TV Tower is seen through thick haze at the central business district in Guangzhou, Guangdong province February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Buildings are pictured amid the heavy haze at night in Beijing's central business district, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Pedestrians walk as haze partially obscures a view of downtown Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A vendor wearing a mask holds balloons as he walks along a street on a hazy day in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
