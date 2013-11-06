Living with werewolf syndrome
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, sits under the shade of a tree in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. Devi Budhathoki and three of her children, Manjura, Mandira, and Niraj all suffer from Congenital Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa, a...more
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, sits under the shade of a tree in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. Devi Budhathoki and three of her children, Manjura, Mandira, and Niraj all suffer from Congenital Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa, a very rare disease that causes excessive body hair growth, and which is sometimes referred to as "werewolf syndrome". REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, looks towards the sky in Kharay, Dolkha District, some 190 km (118 miles) northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, looks towards the sky in Kharay, Dolkha District, some 190 km (118 miles) northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nara Bahadur Budhathoki, 65, carries grass for his cattle as he walks towards his home in Kharay, Dolkha District, some 190 km (118 miles) northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. Devi Budhathoki and three of her children, Manjura, Mandira, and...more
Nara Bahadur Budhathoki, 65, carries grass for his cattle as he walks towards his home in Kharay, Dolkha District, some 190 km (118 miles) northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. Devi Budhathoki and three of her children, Manjura, Mandira, and Niraj all suffer from Congenital Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa, a very rare disease that causes excessive body hair growth, and which is sometimes referred to as "werewolf syndrome". They are undergoing laser hair removal in order to lessen their symptoms. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPAL - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 03 OF 37 FOR PICTURE PACKAGE "LIVING WITH 'WEREWOLF SYNDROME'". TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'BUDHATHOKI'
Nara Bahadur Budhathoki, 65, (L) speaks to his son Niraj, 12, and daughter Mandira, 7, as they look out of the window of their house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nara Bahadur Budhathoki, 65, (L) speaks to his son Niraj, 12, and daughter Mandira, 7, as they look out of the window of their house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mandira Budhathoki (C), 7, plays with other children from the village in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mandira Budhathoki (C), 7, plays with other children from the village in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children walk to school in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children walk to school in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, (back, 3rd R) sits with his school friends on a rock at their school's playground in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, (back, 3rd R) sits with his school friends on a rock at their school's playground in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Students stand in line during assembly at the school where Niraj, 12, Mandira, 7, and Manjura Budhathoki, 14, study in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Students stand in line during assembly at the school where Niraj, 12, Mandira, 7, and Manjura Budhathoki, 14, study in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mandira Budhathoki, 7, poses for a photograph as she plays outside her home in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mandira Budhathoki, 7, poses for a photograph as she plays outside her home in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki, 14, studies inside a classroom at a school in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki, 14, studies inside a classroom at a school in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, cooks food on a fire in her kitchen in Kharay Village, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, cooks food on a fire in her kitchen in Kharay Village, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mandira Budhathoki (L), 7, stands next to her friend outside a classroom at their school in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mandira Budhathoki (L), 7, stands next to her friend outside a classroom at their school in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki (L), 12, and his younger sister Mandira, 7, do their homework inside their house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki (L), 12, and his younger sister Mandira, 7, do their homework inside their house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki (R), 14, sits next to her younger sister Mandira, 7, as she eats lunch in the kitchen of their home in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki (R), 14, sits next to her younger sister Mandira, 7, as she eats lunch in the kitchen of their home in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, and her youngest daughter Mandira, 7, stand near the cattle shed outside their house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, and her youngest daughter Mandira, 7, stand near the cattle shed outside their house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mandira Budhathoki, 7, plays with goats in the cattle shed at her house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mandira Budhathoki, 7, plays with goats in the cattle shed at her house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, dries her clothes outside her house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, dries her clothes outside her house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, puts on his clothes after washing up in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, puts on his clothes after washing up in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, drinks water from a stream in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, drinks water from a stream in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, washes himself at a stone spout in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, washes himself at a stone spout in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nara Bahadur Budhathoki, 65, and his wife Devi, 38, pose for a photograph in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nara Bahadur Budhathoki, 65, and his wife Devi, 38, pose for a photograph in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, has her blood pressure checked at the health clinic in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, has her blood pressure checked at the health clinic in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, looks at her daughter Manjura's face after it was shaved during laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, looks at her daughter Manjura's face after it was shaved during laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, looks in a mirror as her daughter Manjura, 14, receives laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, looks in a mirror as her daughter Manjura, 14, receives laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, is shaved by a nurse before undergoing laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, is shaved by a nurse before undergoing laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki, 14, rests on a hospital bed as a nurse prepares her for laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki, 14, rests on a hospital bed as a nurse prepares her for laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki, 14, has her hair shaved before laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki, 14, has her hair shaved before laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, lies on a hospital bed as a nurse prepares him for laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, lies on a hospital bed as a nurse prepares him for laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, reacts to pain while undergoing laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, reacts to pain while undergoing laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, poses for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, poses for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, poses for a photograph before undergoing laser hair removal treatment in Karay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Niraj Budhathoki, 12, poses for a photograph before undergoing laser hair removal treatment in Karay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mandira Budhathoki, 7, poses for a photograph in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mandira Budhathoki, 7, poses for a photograph in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, poses for a photograph before undergoing laser hair removal treatment in Karay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, poses for a photograph before undergoing laser hair removal treatment in Karay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki, 14, poses for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki, 14, poses for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki, 14, poses for a photograph before undergoing laser hair removal treatment in Karay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Manjura Budhathoki, 14, poses for a photograph before undergoing laser hair removal treatment in Karay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, poses for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki, 38, poses for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki (C), 38, her daughter Manjura (L), 14, and son Niraj, 12, pose for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devi Budhathoki (C), 38, her daughter Manjura (L), 14, and son Niraj, 12, pose for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Guy Fawkes Day
Britain marks the anniversary of the 'Gunpowder Plot'.
Madrid on strike
Garbage collectors and street cleaners strike in the Spanish city.
Mount Sinabung erupts
The Indonesian volcano erupts for the third time in as many months.
The invisible man
Liu Bolin uses painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Netherlands' center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte roundly saw off a challenge by anti-Islam, anti-EU Geert Wilders in an election, early returns showed, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.