Locked up in Rikers
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors,...more
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A prisoner looks at a corrections officer from behind several layers of glass and bars in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A maintenance worker checks jail cells in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Shower stalls are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A car exits the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Battle for Tikrit
Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.
Protests in Ferguson
Two police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, were shot and wounded during a protest arising from months of tension between African-Americans and the city's mostly...
City of refugees
The Zataari refugee camp for those fleeing fighting in Syria has grown into one of the largest refugee camps in the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.