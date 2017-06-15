Edition:
London apartment block fire

A firefighter directs a jet of water at a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Firefighters stand amid debris in a children's playground near a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Smoke billows from a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A firefighter examines material in a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Smoke billows as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Flames and smoke engulf a tower block, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Flames and smoke billow from a tower block at Latimer Road in West London. Lee Tubbritt via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Firefighters rest near a tower block. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A police officer holds a riot shield over a firefighter. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
People react near a tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
People look at smoke billowing from a tower block. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Firefighters direct jets of water towards a tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A man comforts a boy. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
The burnt facade of a tower block is seen as firefighters tackle a serious fire. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Clothing and refreshment are laid out near a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A woman writes a message of condolence on a wall near a tower block. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A police officer helps to evacuate a local resident from close to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A bag on a stretcher is wheeled away from a tower block that was severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Flames leap from a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Firefighters rest near a tower block, severely damaged in a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A woman stands on a balcony behind a sign near a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Firefighters, police officers and forensic experts congregate near a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Firefighters direct jets of water onto a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
People wear masks near a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Emergency services personnel carry a body bag on a stretcher away from a tower block that was severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A firefighter directs a jet of water to a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A woman reacts near a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Firefighters direct jets of water onto a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
