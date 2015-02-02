London bus loses roof
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by, local media reported....more
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An injured man is helped by a paramedic at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A bus sits with its roof ripped off on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Wing-eating warriors
A record 444 chicken wings are gobbled up by the champion of this year's Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.
Return to Auschwitz
A ceremony marks the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp.
French Jews in Israel
With anti-Semitism rising in France, French Jews now make up the largest group of new migrants to Israel.
Shadow of Air Force One
The presidential plane in silhouette.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.