London Fashion Week

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Make-up is applied to a model backstage at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Mary Katrantzou 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Mary Katrantzou 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Burberry Prorsum 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Models present creations at the Pam Hogg 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives at number 10 Downing Street for a reception hosted by the wife of Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron, Samantha, during London Fashion Week, in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Gabriella Douglass, the look-alike of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) and Hannah Williams, the look-alike of Catherine's younger sister Pippa Middleton, pose for a photo with designer Philip Colbert during London Fashion Week, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actress Salma Hayek watch the presentation of the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Mary Katrantzou 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Models present creations on a runway of dried leaves at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Shoes are fitted to a model backstage at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Models present creations at the Burberry Prorsum 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Antoni & Alison 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Mary Katrantzou 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model gestures after the Claire Andrew 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents creation at the Mulberry 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation on a runway of dried leaves at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Mary Katrantzou 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Television presenter Alexa Chung poses for photographers as she arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

British actress Jaime Winstone and a model present creations at the Pam Hogg 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Issa 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

The editor of U.S. Vogue Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer arrive at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Pixie Lott and Peaches Geldof pose for photographers before the presentation of the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Pam Hogg 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Models present creations at the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model, with a hairclip attached to a card showing part of the London Underground map, has her makeup applied backstage before the presentation of the Felder Felder Autumn/Winter 2012 collection during London Fashion Week February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A wig is put on a model backstage at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Burberry Prorsum 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Fashion stylist Prince Cassius poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

British actress Jaime Winstone presents a creation at the Pam Hogg 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Models present creations at the Corrie Nielsen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Models present creations at the House of Holland 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Make-up is applied to a model backstage at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Models present creations at the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Models present creations at the Christopher Kane 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the Mulberry 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

