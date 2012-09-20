London Fashion Week
A board showing Ashish creations in the Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen backstage at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model reflected in a mirror presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model is photographed backstage at the Ashish Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week on September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation by Vita Gottlieb at the Fashion Fringe Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her hair done backstage at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Mulberry designer Emma Hill walks on the catwalk following the presentation of the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Samantha Cameron, wife of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, talks to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour following the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models wait backstage for a rehearsal of the presentation of Jasper Conran's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models rehearse for the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model waits backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Musician Delilah arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British actor Colin Firth joins his wife Livia Firth at a London Fashion Week cocktail reception in London September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model holds her hands over her face as a wig is fitted before the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model gets make-up applied before the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British actress Kelly Osbourne arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model rests backstage at the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Florrie Clarke, who writes the fashion blog intrinsicallyflorrie.com, poses outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Dita Von Teese drops her umbrella as she arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sisters Lucie (L) and Nicole Ehrenbergerova of the Czech Republic, who write the fashion blog acupofstyle.com, pose outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fashion designer Jonathan Saunders and a model wearing his creation pose during a photo call on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her hair styled before a reception on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Shoe designer Christopher Ciccone, who is Madonna's brother, poses for a portrait before the presentation of his Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation by Paul Smith at the Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British actress Gemma Arterton and her husband Stefano Catelli sit in the front row before the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British tennis player Andy Murray and his girlfriend Kim Sears arrive at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models wait backstage for a rehearsal at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
