London Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An artist paints pictures of models during the presentation of the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model reacts while getting her hair styled backstage before the presentation of the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation by Thomas Tait for his Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation by Thomas Tait for his Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models display creations during the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models display creations during the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British model Daisy Lowe displays creations during the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model displays creations during the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model is seen reflected in a mirror as she has makeup applied backstage ahead of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models wear creations by House of Holland for the Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model wears a creation by House of Holland for the Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models display creations by Central Saint Martins at London Fashion Week, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models display creations by Central Saint Martins at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models display creations by Central Saint Martins at London Fashion Week, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models display creations for the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2015 show at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models present creations for the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models present creations for the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
