London Fashion Week
A model has her hat adjusted backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model has her hat adjusted backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her hair done backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model has her hair done backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models wait backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models wait backstage at the Barbara Casasola Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Louise Alsop Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Louise Alsop Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Ashley Williams Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Ashley Williams Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cara Delevingne leads models as they present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Cara Delevingne leads models as they present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from Peter Pilotto Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from Peter Pilotto Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collection by Mulberry during London Fashion Week February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collection by Mulberry during London Fashion Week February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collection by Mulberry during London Fashion Week February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collection by Mulberry during London Fashion Week February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model rehearses for the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model rehearses for the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British singer Lily Allen is pictured at the front row during the presentation of the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
British singer Lily Allen is pictured at the front row during the presentation of the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model struggles as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model struggles as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her hair and make up done backstage at the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model has her hair and make up done backstage at the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fashion bloggers Zokaya Kamara and Miriam Bouteba pose for photographers outside Somerset House on the first day of London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion bloggers Zokaya Kamara and Miriam Bouteba pose for photographers outside Somerset House on the first day of London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion enthusiast Tania Nichols poses for photographers outside Somerset House on the first day of London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion enthusiast Tania Nichols poses for photographers outside Somerset House on the first day of London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party
Models celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
BAFTA red carpet
Style from the BAFTA awards in London.
NY Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
House of Cards premiere
The premiere for the second season of Netflix political drama House of Cards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats
The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.