London Film and Comic Con
An impersonator poses in costume as the character Mr Spock from the science fiction series "Star Trek" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A cosplay fan poses in character as an alien at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A cosplay fan wears colored contact lenses as she poses at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Jamie Rees poses as the Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Actors Michael J Fox (R) and Christopher Lloyd attend a media conference for the 30th anniversary of their film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan David Dafinone poses as an Arkham Enforcer from the Arkham franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fans dressed as horror film characters (L to R) Freddy Krueger, Mike Myers and Jason Vorhees take a selfie photograph at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Actors Michael J Fox (L) and Lea Thompson attend a media conference for the 30th anniversary of their film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Sonia Maiia poses with her son Conner, 2, whilst dressed as characters from "Transformers" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Mohibur Rahman poses as Manga character Tobi at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
(L-R) Actors Christopher Lloyd, Michael J Fox and Lea Thompson attend a media conference for the 30th anniversary of their film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fans pose as characters from the "Batman" franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fans walk dressed ad characters from "Transformers" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Jack Powley poses as character Doc Brown from the "Back to the Future" franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Lisa Boonstra poses as character "Harley Quinn" from the Batman franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Conor Wilson poses as Storm Trooper in a kilt from the science fiction franchise "Star Wars" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Bradley Hillyard poses in costume as the comic book Spider-Man with a hoverboard from the film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Liga Rivel poses as cartoon character "Dark Wolf" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Stuart Harrison poses in costume as an Imperial War Titan from the 4TK role playing game at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Marie-Claude Falardeau poses as Marvel comic character "Black Widow" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
