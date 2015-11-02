Edition:
United Kingdom
London fog

City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Big Ben clock is seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A seagull flies past the Big Ben clock on a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Workers cross Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fog is seen clearing around the Shard skyscraper in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A lamp post is seen in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Boats are moored in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a couple go for a walk in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Workers cross Westminster Bridge on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A seagull flies past the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Fog is seen clearing around skyscrapers in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A boat is moored in front of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Workers walk along the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man takes a picture of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

