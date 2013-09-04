Edition:
United Kingdom
Wed Sep 4, 2013

London heat ray

<p>Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A man records a temperature of 54.1 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit) from a thermometer touching the floor after an intense beam of sunlight was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A man records a temperature of 54.1 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit) from a thermometer touching the floor after an intense beam of sunlight was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

A man records a temperature of 54.1 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit) from a thermometer touching the floor after an intense beam of sunlight was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Pedestrians gather outside scaffoldings built to protect two shops from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Pedestrians gather outside scaffoldings built to protect two shops from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Pedestrians gather outside scaffoldings built to protect two shops from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Pedestrians walk as sunlight reflects from the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Pedestrians walk as sunlight reflects from the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Pedestrians walk as sunlight reflects from the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A woman reacts to the heat on her head from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower as she tried to take a photo of an egg frying in a pan in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A woman reacts to the heat on her head from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower as she tried to take a photo of an egg frying in a pan in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

A woman reacts to the heat on her head from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower as she tried to take a photo of an egg frying in a pan in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A member of the media reacts as reflected sunlight from the Walkie Talkie tower hits him, in central London, September 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A member of the media reacts as reflected sunlight from the Walkie Talkie tower hits him, in central London, September 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

A member of the media reacts as reflected sunlight from the Walkie Talkie tower hits him, in central London, September 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Pedestrians pause to feel the heat from an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Pedestrians pause to feel the heat from an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

Pedestrians pause to feel the heat from an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>The Walkie Talkie tower is seen in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

The Walkie Talkie tower is seen in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

The Walkie Talkie tower is seen in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>People test the temperature of an egg frying in a pan using heat taken from reflected sunlight off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

People test the temperature of an egg frying in a pan using heat taken from reflected sunlight off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 04, 2013

People test the temperature of an egg frying in a pan using heat taken from reflected sunlight off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

