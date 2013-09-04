London heat ray
Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man records a temperature of 54.1 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit) from a thermometer touching the floor after an intense beam of sunlight was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
A man records a temperature of 54.1 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit) from a thermometer touching the floor after an intense beam of sunlight was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians gather outside scaffoldings built to protect two shops from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians walk as sunlight reflects from the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman reacts to the heat on her head from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower as she tried to take a photo of an egg frying in a pan in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A member of the media reacts as reflected sunlight from the Walkie Talkie tower hits him, in central London, September 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians pause to feel the heat from an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The Walkie Talkie tower is seen in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People test the temperature of an egg frying in a pan using heat taken from reflected sunlight off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
