London landscapes
A boy rides his bike on the south bank in London March 12, 2012. London will host the Olympics Games this summer. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tourists walk across the Millennium Bridge near the Tate Modern in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A busker plays his electric guitar while standing in the River Thames at low tide along the south bank in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A performance artist performs to tourists along the south bank on the River Thames in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Battersea Power Station is shrouded in fog on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of Canary Wharf on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Shard at sunrise in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Prince Albert memorial in London March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A Humpty Dumpty egg sits on the wall of Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A member of the Queen's Guard marches outside Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tourists photograph the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A tourist photographs a member of the Queen's Guard on horseback at the entrance to Horse Guards Parade in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Newlyweds pose for photographs underneath Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the London Eye in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Houses of Parliament over the River Thames in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A bus and taxi pass Big Ben on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
People eat their lunch along the south bank in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A bagpiper busks on Westminster Bridge in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of Nelson's column in Trafalgar Square in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
