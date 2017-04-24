Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 24, 2017 | 8:10pm BST

London Marathon

Matthew Rees of Swansea Harrier (L) helps an ailing David Wyeth of Chorlton Runners (C) down The Mall to finish the Virgin Money London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Matthew Rees of Swansea Harrier (L) helps an ailing David Wyeth of Chorlton Runners (C) down The Mall to finish the Virgin Money London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Matthew Rees of Swansea Harrier (L) helps an ailing David Wyeth of Chorlton Runners (C) down The Mall to finish the Virgin Money London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
1 / 25
Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru celebrates before winning the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru celebrates before winning the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru celebrates before winning the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
2 / 25
General view of runners at Westminster during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

General view of runners at Westminster during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
General view of runners at Westminster during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
3 / 25
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany wins the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany wins the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany wins the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
4 / 25
Britain's Prince William (not pictured), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer on runners from an area dedicated to their charity 'Heads Together' along the route. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Britain's Prince William (not pictured), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer on runners from an area dedicated to their charity 'Heads Together' along the route. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Britain's Prince William (not pictured), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer on runners from an area dedicated to their charity 'Heads Together' along the route. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Close
5 / 25
A runner collapses just before reaching the finish line on The Mall. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

A runner collapses just before reaching the finish line on The Mall. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A runner collapses just before reaching the finish line on The Mall. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
6 / 25
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany celebrates winning the Women's Elite race and setting a new world record. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany celebrates winning the Women's Elite race and setting a new world record. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany celebrates winning the Women's Elite race and setting a new world record. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
7 / 25
General view of the mall after runners have finished the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

General view of the mall after runners have finished the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
General view of the mall after runners have finished the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
8 / 25
Britain's Prince Harry greets runners representing the charity 'Heads Together' before officially starting the 2017 London Marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's Prince Harry greets runners representing the charity 'Heads Together' before officially starting the 2017 London Marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry greets runners representing the charity 'Heads Together' before officially starting the 2017 London Marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
9 / 25
Spectators during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Spectators during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Spectators during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
10 / 25
Portugal's Manuel Mendes during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Portugal's Manuel Mendes during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Portugal's Manuel Mendes during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Close
11 / 25
General view after the start of the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

General view after the start of the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
General view after the start of the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
12 / 25
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William encourage runners after officially starting the marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William encourage runners after officially starting the marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William encourage runners after officially starting the marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
13 / 25
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (C) during the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (C) during the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (C) during the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Close
14 / 25
A spectator in fancy dress after the start of the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

A spectator in fancy dress after the start of the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A spectator in fancy dress after the start of the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Close
15 / 25
People are seen shortly after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People are seen shortly after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
People are seen shortly after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
16 / 25
Great Britain's Alyson Dixon celebrates being the first British woman to finish the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Great Britain's Alyson Dixon celebrates being the first British woman to finish the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Great Britain's Alyson Dixon celebrates being the first British woman to finish the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
17 / 25
A runner receives medical attention after the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

A runner receives medical attention after the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A runner receives medical attention after the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Close
18 / 25
Prince Harry poses with men's wheelchair winner David Weir of Great Britain and women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Prince Harry poses with men's wheelchair winner David Weir of Great Britain and women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Prince Harry poses with men's wheelchair winner David Weir of Great Britain and women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
19 / 25
Great Britain Olympic rower Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate with their medals after finishing the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Great Britain Olympic rower Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate with their medals after finishing the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Great Britain Olympic rower Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate with their medals after finishing the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
20 / 25
General view as the marathon passes through Canary Wharf. Action Images via Reuters / Tom Jacobs Livepic

General view as the marathon passes through Canary Wharf. Action Images via Reuters / Tom Jacobs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
General view as the marathon passes through Canary Wharf. Action Images via Reuters / Tom Jacobs Livepic
Close
21 / 25
General view of the medals. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

General view of the medals. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
General view of the medals. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Close
22 / 25
A woman watches the marathon from a balcony. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

A woman watches the marathon from a balcony. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A woman watches the marathon from a balcony. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
23 / 25
Australia's Jessica Trengove after finishing the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Australia's Jessica Trengove after finishing the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Australia's Jessica Trengove after finishing the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Close
24 / 25
People rest after completing the London Marathon in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People rest after completing the London Marathon in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
People rest after completing the London Marathon in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Next Slideshows

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for...

24 Apr 2017
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second...

24 Apr 2017
March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter...

22 Apr 2017
Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

22 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast