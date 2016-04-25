London Marathon
Spectators watch as competitors run during the London Marathon. Reuters / Toby Melville
Kenya's Jemima Sumgong in action as security tackle a spectator during the women's race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic
Prince Harry helps Sylvia Disley, Former Olympian and widow of the marathon co founder John Disley after she fell on the presentation stage. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
Kenya's Jemima Sumgong wins the women's race. Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic
Prince Harry poses with the winner of the men's race Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and the women's race Jemima Sumgong. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
A runner receives medical attention after finishing the London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
A general view of runners during the marathon. Reuters / Toby Melville
A runner receives medical attention after finishing the London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
Runners after finishing the London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
A general view of Buckingham Palace and the Mall as the runners head towards the finish. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
Kenya's Florence Kiplagat (C) in action during the women's race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
Beth Shakespeare, a descendent of William Shakespeare, celebrates with her medal after finishing the London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
Fans hold signs during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
General view of the winners' medals. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley
Dame Kelly Holmes after finishing the London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
General view of the Shard building during the marathon. Reuters / Toby Melville
BBC presenter Vassos Alexander (C) after finishing the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
Prince Harry presents Eliud Kipchoge with his trophy after he finished first placed in the men's race. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
General view of runners during the marathon. Reuters / Toby Melville
Prince Harry presents Eliud Kipchoge with his trophy after he finished first placed in the men's race. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
Kenya's Jemima Sumgong has a cut to the head after she fell on her way to winning the women's race. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
General view of start of the men's race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Former footballer Danny Mills celebrates finishing the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the men's race. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
A runner receives medical attention after finishing the London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
A runner after finishing the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
A runner celebrates after setting a Guinness world record as the fastest man dressed as a spaceman to finish a marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge in action during the Men's race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Great Britain's Alyson Dixon and Sonia Samuels celebrate finishing the women's race as the first and second placed Briton's respectively. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
Alyson Dixon celebrates finishing the women's race as the first placed Briton. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
Ethiopia's Mare Dibaba, Tigist Tufa, Kenya's Florence Kiplagat and Ethiopia's Feyse Tadese in action as Kenya's Jemima Sumgong (hidden) falls during the women's race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
Kenya's Jemima Sumgong wins the women's race. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
General view of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament during the marathon. Reuters / Toby Melville
General view of the women's wheelchair race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Athletics - 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon - London - 24/4/16 USA's Tatyana Mcfadden in action as he crosses the finish line to win the women's wheelchair race Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Stanley Biwott in action during the Men's race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Competitors run during the London Marathon. Reuters / Toby Melville
Switzerland's Marcel Hug in action as he crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair race. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the men's race as Stanley Biwott and Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele celebrate finishing second and third respectively with their trophies. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
General view of the Shard building during the marathon. Reuters / Toby Melville
