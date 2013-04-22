London Marathon
Runners pass another battling fatigue during the London Marathon in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Competitors cross the start line at the beginning of the London Marathon in Greenwich, southeast London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Spectators hold a placard in support of Boston as runners pass during the London Marathon in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A police officer observes runners and crowd during the London Marathon, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Priscah Jeptoo of Kenya runs on her way to winning the women's marathon at the London Marathon in London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Runners make their way along the Embankment during the London Marathon in London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tsegaye Kebede of Ethiopia wins the London Marathon on the Mall in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A runner recovers beside police officers after finishing the London Marathon in London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Priscah Jeptoo of Kenya prays after winning the women's Elite London Marathon in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Runners pass the Houses of Parliament during the London Marathon in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A runner carrying a U.S. flag passes the shadows of spectators cast on the Embankment during the London Marathon, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Kurt Fearnley from Australia, winner of the men's wheelchair class of the London Marathon during the victors presentation on the Mall in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A runner wears a message pinned to his shirt after completing the London Marathon on the Mall in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Runners observe a moment of silence before the start of the London Marathon in Greenwich, southeast London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Spectators watch the London Marathon, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Police on motorbikes ride past advertising balloons at the start line of the London Marathon in London, April 21, 2013 REUTERS/Toby Melville
The men's elite runners pass through the Maze Hill neighborhood during the London Marathon, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A runner stands next to a member of the Household Cavalry in Horseguards after finishing the London Marathon in London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine shows off her medal after completing the London Marathon on the Mall in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Runners pass the London Eye during the London Marathon, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Police observe arriving runners before the start of the London Marathon in Greenwich Park, southeast London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A runner competes dressed in costume in the London Marathon, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Priscah Jeptoo of Kenya wins the women's Elite London Marathon in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Tsegaye Kebede of Ethiopia wins the London Marathon on the Mall in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Yukiko Akaba of Japan takes third place in the women's London Marathon on the Mall in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
