Edition:
United Kingdom

London Olympics: Day 4

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

South Africa's Chad le Clos celebrates winning the men's 200m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

South Africa's Chad le Clos celebrates winning the men's 200m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. celebrates after she learned that her team won gold in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. celebrates after she learned that her team won gold in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

South Korea's Choi Byungchul celebrates defeating Italy's Andrea Baldini during their men's individual foil bronze medal fencing match at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

South Korea's Choi Byungchul celebrates defeating Italy's Andrea Baldini during their men's individual foil bronze medal fencing match at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
3 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. smiles after winning the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. Phelps won a record 19th Olympic medal on Tuesday when he joined forces with his U.S. team mates to win the 4x200 metres freestyle relay at London's Aquatic Centre. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. smiles after winning the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. Phelps won a record 19th Olympic medal on Tuesday when he joined forces with his U.S. team mates to win the 4x200 metres freestyle relay at London's Aquatic Centre. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

South Korea's Jeongsik Won competes on the men's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

South Korea's Jeongsik Won competes on the men's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
5 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Russia's Ivan Nifontov celebrates after defeating Japan's Takahiro Nakai (white) during their men's -81kg bronze medal A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Russia's Ivan Nifontov celebrates after defeating Japan's Takahiro Nakai (white) during their men's -81kg bronze medal A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
6 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Australia's Becchara Palmer dives to save a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Australia's Becchara Palmer dives to save a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Britain's Husayn Rosowsky competes against Tunisia's Mohamed Samandi during their men's individual foil round of 64 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Britain's Husayn Rosowsky competes against Tunisia's Mohamed Samandi during their men's individual foil round of 64 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
8 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Venezuela's Junior Sanchez Rivero reacts after successful lift on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Venezuela's Junior Sanchez Rivero reacts after successful lift on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
9 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

South Korea's Choi Byungchul celebrates defeating China's Ma Jinfei during their men's individual foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

South Korea's Choi Byungchul celebrates defeating China's Ma Jinfei during their men's individual foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
10 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Sarah Barrow (front) and Tonia Couch of Britain perform a dive during the women's synchronised 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Sarah Barrow (front) and Tonia Couch of Britain perform a dive during the women's synchronised 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Nordine Oubaali of France (L) fights against Afghanistan's Ajmal Faisal in the men's Fly (52kg) Round of 32 boxing match at the ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Nordine Oubaali of France (L) fights against Afghanistan's Ajmal Faisal in the men's Fly (52kg) Round of 32 boxing match at the ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
12 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Empty seats are seen at the women's first round Group F preliminary soccer match between Japan and South Africa at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Empty seats are seen at the women's first round Group F preliminary soccer match between Japan and South Africa at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
13 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Dancers, wearing robes to keep themselves warm from the cold, wait outside the court before their performance at halftime at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Dancers, wearing robes to keep themselves warm from the cold, wait outside the court before their performance at halftime at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

A Japan fan attends the women's first round Group F preliminary soccer match against South Africa at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

A Japan fan attends the women's first round Group F preliminary soccer match against South Africa at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
15 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Venus Williams of the U.S. reaches for a return to Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak in their women's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Venus Williams of the U.S. reaches for a return to Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak in their women's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
16 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

China's Wang Hao (L) and Chen Ruolin perform a dive during the women's synchronised 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

China's Wang Hao (L) and Chen Ruolin perform a dive during the women's synchronised 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

South Africa's Pietie Coetzee (L) dribbles the ball during their women's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

South Africa's Pietie Coetzee (L) dribbles the ball during their women's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
19 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Spanish head coach Rafael Aguilar Morillo (R) speaks to match referee Boris Margeta of Slovenia as he points to the replay screen during the men's preliminary round Group A water polo match between Spain and Croatia at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Spanish head coach Rafael Aguilar Morillo (R) speaks to match referee Boris Margeta of Slovenia as he points to the replay screen during the men's preliminary round Group A water polo match between Spain and Croatia at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
20 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Fans cheer as Britain plays Sweden in their men's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Fans cheer as Britain plays Sweden in their men's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
21 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

U.S. players Tim Hutten (front L) and John Mann (C) cheer during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Romania at the Water Polo Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

U.S. players Tim Hutten (front L) and John Mann (C) cheer during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Romania at the Water Polo Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
22 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Allison Schmitt (C) of the U.S. wins the women's 200m freestyle final with an Olympic record during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. Also in the picture are Australia's Bronte Barratt (R), who won bronze, and Italy's Federica Pellegrini, who finished in fifth place. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Allison Schmitt (C) of the U.S. wins the women's 200m freestyle final with an Olympic record during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. Also in the picture are Australia's Bronte Barratt (R), who won bronze, and Italy's Federica Pellegrini, who finished in fifth place. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
23 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Montenegro's Nikola Janovic (R) fights for the ball with Hungary's Norbert Madaras during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Montenegro's Nikola Janovic (R) fights for the ball with Hungary's Norbert Madaras during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
24 / 25
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his men's singles tennis match against Andy Roddick of the U.S. at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, July 31, 2012

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his men's singles tennis match against Andy Roddick of the U.S. at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
25 / 25

London Olympics: Day 4

London Olympics: Day 4 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Leaning Colosseum of Rome

Leaning Colosseum of Rome
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

All Collections

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

12:45am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

12:15am GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Thursday, February 16, 2017

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »