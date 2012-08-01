Edition:
United Kingdom

London Olympics: Day 5

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Netherlands' Dorian Van Rijsselberge sails before the third race of the men's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Netherlands' Dorian Van Rijsselberge sails before the third race of the men's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
1 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Brazil's Samira Rocha (L) takes a shot against Britain's Kathryn Fudge in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Brazil's Samira Rocha (L) takes a shot against Britain's Kathryn Fudge in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
2 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Leandro Damiao (R) of Brazil scores a goal during their men's first round Group C preliminary soccer match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Leandro Damiao (R) of Brazil scores a goal during their men's first round Group C preliminary soccer match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
3 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Spain's Samuel Hernanz competes in the men's kayak (K1) semifinals at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Spain's Samuel Hernanz competes in the men's kayak (K1) semifinals at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Angola's Nair Almeida (C) is challenged by Montenegro's Suzana Lazovic (L) and Ana Radovic in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Angola's Nair Almeida (C) is challenged by Montenegro's Suzana Lazovic (L) and Ana Radovic in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

South Korea's Choi Hyeonju aims during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Lord's Cricket Ground August 1, 2012. August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

South Korea's Choi Hyeonju aims during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Lord's Cricket Ground August 1, 2012. August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Ireland's John Joe Nevin (R) fights against Kazakhstan's Knat Abutalipov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Ireland's John Joe Nevin (R) fights against Kazakhstan's Knat Abutalipov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
7 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

China's Chen Fei celebrates after defeating Japan's Haruka Tachimoto in their women's -70kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

China's Chen Fei celebrates after defeating Japan's Haruka Tachimoto in their women's -70kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
8 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Brazil's Juliana Silva dusts off sand from her legs during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Czech Republic's Hana Klapalova and Lenka Hajeckova at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Brazil's Juliana Silva dusts off sand from her legs during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Czech Republic's Hana Klapalova and Lenka Hajeckova at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
9 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Photographers react as Algeria's Safia Boukhima crashes into the boards as she chases after the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Russia at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Photographers react as Algeria's Safia Boukhima crashes into the boards as she chases after the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Russia at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
10 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Italy's Paolo Pizzo competes against Senegal's Alexandre Bouzaid (front) during their men's epee individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Italy's Paolo Pizzo competes against Senegal's Alexandre Bouzaid (front) during their men's epee individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

Close
11 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m individual medley heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m individual medley heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
12 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

North Korea's Jong Sim Rim competes on the women's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

North Korea's Jong Sim Rim competes on the women's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
13 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Mexico's Yahel Castillo and Julian Sanchez (top) perform their second dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Mexico's Yahel Castillo and Julian Sanchez (top) perform their second dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Team Canada toss a team mate into the water to celebrate their second place in the men's eight Final A to win silver during the victory ceremony at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Team Canada toss a team mate into the water to celebrate their second place in the men's eight Final A to win silver during the victory ceremony at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
15 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
16 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to a first place finish in his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to a first place finish in his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
17 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Ukraine's Nataliya Smal fights with Spain's Cecilia Blanco (blue) during their women's -70kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Ukraine's Nataliya Smal fights with Spain's Cecilia Blanco (blue) during their women's -70kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
18 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Hungary's players react during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Hungary's players react during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
19 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

(From top to bottom) Poland's Radoslaw Kawecki, Ryan Lochte of the U.S. and China's Zhang Fenglin are seen underwater as they swim in the men's 200m backstroke heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

(From top to bottom) Poland's Radoslaw Kawecki, Ryan Lochte of the U.S. and China's Zhang Fenglin are seen underwater as they swim in the men's 200m backstroke heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
20 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

(L to R) Australia's Anna Flanagan, Fiona Boyce and Jodie Schulz celebrate their victory over Germany after their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

(L to R) Australia's Anna Flanagan, Fiona Boyce and Jodie Schulz celebrate their victory over Germany after their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
21 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Italy's Elisa Casanova rests during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Italy's Elisa Casanova rests during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
22 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Azerbaijan's Elkhan Mammadov fights withGermany's Christophe Lambert (blue) during their men's -90kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Azerbaijan's Elkhan Mammadov fights withGermany's Christophe Lambert (blue) during their men's -90kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
23 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

China's Xu Linyin serves against Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Sergey Prokopyev during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

China's Xu Linyin serves against Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Sergey Prokopyev during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Close
24 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Montenegro's goalkeeper Marina Vukcevic saves a shot by Angola's Isabel Guialo in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Montenegro's goalkeeper Marina Vukcevic saves a shot by Angola's Isabel Guialo in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
25 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Mauritius' Natacha Rigobert reacts after losing a point to Germany's Katrin Holtwick and Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Mauritius' Natacha Rigobert reacts after losing a point to Germany's Katrin Holtwick and Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Close
26 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Norway's Heidi Loke (L) and Amanda Kurtovic challenges South Korea's Sim Haein in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Norway's Heidi Loke (L) and Amanda Kurtovic challenges South Korea's Sim Haein in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
27 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Team Germany celebrates winning the men's eight Final A to win gold at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Team Germany celebrates winning the men's eight Final A to win gold at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
28 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Kazakhstan's Kirill Pavlov competes on the men's 77Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Kazakhstan's Kirill Pavlov competes on the men's 77Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
29 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Danell Leyva of the U.S. covers himself with his towel between events during the men's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Danell Leyva of the U.S. covers himself with his towel between events during the men's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
30 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Norway's Linn Jorum Sulland scores a goal on South Korea's goalkeeper Ju Hui in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Norway's Linn Jorum Sulland scores a goal on South Korea's goalkeeper Ju Hui in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
31 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Italy's Daniele Molmenti reacts after his men's kayak (K1) finals run at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Italy's Daniele Molmenti reacts after his men's kayak (K1) finals run at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
32 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Montenegro's Andela Bulatovic and Ana Dokic (R) challenge Angola's Nair Almeida in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Montenegro's Andela Bulatovic and Ana Dokic (R) challenge Angola's Nair Almeida in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
33 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Norway's Bartosz Piasecki celebrates his victory against France's Yannick Borel during their men's epee individual quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Norway's Bartosz Piasecki celebrates his victory against France's Yannick Borel during their men's epee individual quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

Close
34 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
35 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

(L-R) Britain's Joanne Jackson, Rebecca Turner, Caitlin McClatchey and Eleanor Faulkner react after their women's 4x200m freestyle relay heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. Britain qualified for the final in seventh place. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

(L-R) Britain's Joanne Jackson, Rebecca Turner, Caitlin McClatchey and Eleanor Faulkner react after their women's 4x200m freestyle relay heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. Britain qualified for the final in seventh place. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
36 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Montenegro's Jovanka Radicevic takes a shot against Angola in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Montenegro's Jovanka Radicevic takes a shot against Angola in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
37 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

American Samoa's Megan Fonteno prepares to swim in the women's 100m freestyle heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

American Samoa's Megan Fonteno prepares to swim in the women's 100m freestyle heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
38 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A general view shows the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park during the men's Group A hockey match between Pakistan and Argentina at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A general view shows the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park during the men's Group A hockey match between Pakistan and Argentina at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
39 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Hungary's Rita Dravucz controls the ball during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Hungary's Rita Dravucz controls the ball during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
40 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Russia's Ilya Zakharov (L) and Evgeny Kuznetsov dip their silver medals in the diving pool during the men's synchronised 3m springboard victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Russia's Ilya Zakharov (L) and Evgeny Kuznetsov dip their silver medals in the diving pool during the men's synchronised 3m springboard victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
41 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Close
42 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate winning the gold medal after their women's pair Final A at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate winning the gold medal after their women's pair Final A at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
43 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

South Korea's Song Dae-Nam celebrates after defeating Cuba's Asley Gonzalez in their men's -90kg final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

South Korea's Song Dae-Nam celebrates after defeating Cuba's Asley Gonzalez in their men's -90kg final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
44 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

The referee enquires after Germany's Kerstin Thiele during her fight with China's Chen Fei in their women's -70kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

The referee enquires after Germany's Kerstin Thiele during her fight with China's Chen Fei in their women's -70kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
45 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

South Korea's Ye-Sul Hwang slaps her cheeks before fighting against Switzerland's Juliane Robra in their women's -70kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

South Korea's Ye-Sul Hwang slaps her cheeks before fighting against Switzerland's Juliane Robra in their women's -70kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
46 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez Gil is pushed off after his chain broke at the start ramp during the men's individual time trial road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez Gil is pushed off after his chain broke at the start ramp during the men's individual time trial road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
47 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Spain's players wait to defend a penalty corner during their men's Group A hockey match against Australia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Spain's players wait to defend a penalty corner during their men's Group A hockey match against Australia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
48 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Mariel Zagunis of the U.S. arrives to compete against Indonesia's Diah Permatasari in women's sabre individual round of 32 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Mariel Zagunis of the U.S. arrives to compete against Indonesia's Diah Permatasari in women's sabre individual round of 32 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
49 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Norway's Goril Snorroeggen (2nd R) blocks a shot by South Korea's Ryu Eun-hee in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Norway's Goril Snorroeggen (2nd R) blocks a shot by South Korea's Ryu Eun-hee in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
50 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Turkey's Neslihan Darnel (bottom) and Bahar Toksoy (L) defend a spike from Serbia's Brankica Mihajlovic (R) as Milena Rasic looks on during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Turkey's Neslihan Darnel (bottom) and Bahar Toksoy (L) defend a spike from Serbia's Brankica Mihajlovic (R) as Milena Rasic looks on during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
51 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Monaco's Mathias Raymond celebrates after his men's single sculls semifinals at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Monaco's Mathias Raymond celebrates after his men's single sculls semifinals at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
52 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

South Africa's Freedom Chiya reacts on the ground during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Poland's Grzegorz Fijalek and Mariusz Prudel at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

South Africa's Freedom Chiya reacts on the ground during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Poland's Grzegorz Fijalek and Mariusz Prudel at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
53 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Troy Dumais and Kristian Ipsen (L) of the U.S. perform a dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. The U.S. team placed third. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Troy Dumais and Kristian Ipsen (L) of the U.S. perform a dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. The U.S. team placed third. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
54 / 55
Wednesday, August 01, 2012

China's Li Xiaoxia celebrates in her women's singles gold medal table tennis match against China's Ding Ning at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

China's Li Xiaoxia celebrates in her women's singles gold medal table tennis match against China's Ding Ning at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
55 / 55

London Olympics: Day 5

London Olympics: Day 5 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

London Olympics: Day 4

London Olympics: Day 4
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

4:20pm GMT

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

4:10pm GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

3:50pm GMT

Blowin' in the wind

All Collections

Blowin' in the wind

3:01pm GMT

Republicans face town hall protests

All Collections

Republicans face town hall protests

2:55pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:26pm GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

1:10am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:20am GMT

View More Slideshows »