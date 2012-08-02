Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 2, 2012 | 9:55pm BST

London Olympics: Day 6

<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 45
<p>Tyler Clary of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 200m backstroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tyler Clary of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 200m backstroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Tyler Clary of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 200m backstroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
2 / 45
<p>Mongolia's Tuvshinbayar Naidan falls backwards after defeating South Korea's Hwang Hee-Tae (white) in their men's -100kg semi-final A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Mongolia's Tuvshinbayar Naidan falls backwards after defeating South Korea's Hwang Hee-Tae (white) in their men's -100kg semi-final A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Mongolia's Tuvshinbayar Naidan falls backwards after defeating South Korea's Hwang Hee-Tae (white) in their men's -100kg semi-final A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
3 / 45
<p>Denmark's Joachim Fischer with team mate Christinna Pedersen (not pictured) plays against China's Nan Zhang and Yunlei Zhao during their mixed doubles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Denmark's Joachim Fischer with team mate Christinna Pedersen (not pictured) plays against China's Nan Zhang and Yunlei Zhao during their mixed doubles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2,...more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Denmark's Joachim Fischer with team mate Christinna Pedersen (not pictured) plays against China's Nan Zhang and Yunlei Zhao during their mixed doubles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
4 / 45
<p>China's Zhang Jike celebrates after defeating China's Wang Hao in their men's singles gold medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

China's Zhang Jike celebrates after defeating China's Wang Hao in their men's singles gold medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Thursday, August 02, 2012

China's Zhang Jike celebrates after defeating China's Wang Hao in their men's singles gold medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
5 / 45
<p>Serbia's Nikola Raden reacts during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Montenegro at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Serbia's Nikola Raden reacts during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Montenegro at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Serbia's Nikola Raden reacts during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Montenegro at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
6 / 45
<p>First placed Etienne Stott of Britain jumps into the water as compatriots David Florence (2nd R) and Richard Hounslow (L) celebrate their second place finish with coach Mark Delaney in the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

First placed Etienne Stott of Britain jumps into the water as compatriots David Florence (2nd R) and Richard Hounslow (L) celebrate their second place finish with coach Mark Delaney in the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water...more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

First placed Etienne Stott of Britain jumps into the water as compatriots David Florence (2nd R) and Richard Hounslow (L) celebrate their second place finish with coach Mark Delaney in the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 45
<p>Britain's Etienne Stott points to his gold medal during the victory ceremony for the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Britain's Etienne Stott points to his gold medal during the victory ceremony for the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Britain's Etienne Stott points to his gold medal during the victory ceremony for the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 45
<p>Hungary's Carlos Reinaldo Perez takes a shot against Croatia in their men's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Hungary's Carlos Reinaldo Perez takes a shot against Croatia in their men's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Hungary's Carlos Reinaldo Perez takes a shot against Croatia in their men's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
9 / 45
<p>Britain's Gemma Gibbons celebrates after defeating France's Audrey Tcheumeo (blue) in their women's -78kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Britain's Gemma Gibbons celebrates after defeating France's Audrey Tcheumeo (blue) in their women's -78kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Britain's Gemma Gibbons celebrates after defeating France's Audrey Tcheumeo (blue) in their women's -78kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
10 / 45
<p>Team USA react after winning the gold medals at the victory ceremony after the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Team USA react after winning the gold medals at the victory ceremony after the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Team USA react after winning the gold medals at the victory ceremony after the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
11 / 45
<p>Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov serves to Taiwan's Chuang Chih-yuan in their men's singles bronze medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov serves to Taiwan's Chuang Chih-yuan in their men's singles bronze medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov serves to Taiwan's Chuang Chih-yuan in their men's singles bronze medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
12 / 45
<p>Japan's players join hands after losing against Russia in their women's foil team quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Japan's players join hands after losing against Russia in their women's foil team quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Japan's players join hands after losing against Russia in their women's foil team quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 45
<p>Team USA throw a team mate into the water as they celebrate winning the gold medal at the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Team USA throw a team mate into the water as they celebrate winning the gold medal at the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Team USA throw a team mate into the water as they celebrate winning the gold medal at the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
14 / 45
<p>Brazil's Cesar Cielo spits out a mouthful of water as he prepares for his men's 50m freestyle heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Brazil's Cesar Cielo spits out a mouthful of water as he prepares for his men's 50m freestyle heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Brazil's Cesar Cielo spits out a mouthful of water as he prepares for his men's 50m freestyle heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 45
<p>Britain's David Florence (R) and Richard Hounslow compete in the men's canoe double (C2) semi-final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne </p>

Britain's David Florence (R) and Richard Hounslow compete in the men's canoe double (C2) semi-final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Britain's David Florence (R) and Richard Hounslow compete in the men's canoe double (C2) semi-final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne

Close
16 / 45
<p>Britain's Chris Hoy celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Team Britain set a new Olympic record of 42.600 seconds in the final. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Britain's Chris Hoy celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Team Britain set a new Olympic record of 42.600 seconds in the final. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Britain's Chris Hoy celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Team Britain set a new Olympic record of 42.600 seconds in the final. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
17 / 45
<p>Australia's (L-R first row) Jamie Beadsworth, Aaron Younger, Johnno Cotterill and Thomas Whalan and (L-R second row) Joel Dennerley and Tim Cleland react during their men's preliminary round Group A water polo match against Spain at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Australia's (L-R first row) Jamie Beadsworth, Aaron Younger, Johnno Cotterill and Thomas Whalan and (L-R second row) Joel Dennerley and Tim Cleland react during their men's preliminary round Group A water polo match against Spain at the London 2012...more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Australia's (L-R first row) Jamie Beadsworth, Aaron Younger, Johnno Cotterill and Thomas Whalan and (L-R second row) Joel Dennerley and Tim Cleland react during their men's preliminary round Group A water polo match against Spain at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
18 / 45
<p>Germany's Dimitri Peters fights with Latvia's Jevgenijs Borodavko (blue) during their men's -100kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Germany's Dimitri Peters fights with Latvia's Jevgenijs Borodavko (blue) during their men's -100kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Germany's Dimitri Peters fights with Latvia's Jevgenijs Borodavko (blue) during their men's -100kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
19 / 45
<p>(L to R) Silver medallists Britain's David Florence and Richard Hounslow, compatriots and gold medallists Britain's Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott and bronze medallists Slovakia's Pavol Hochschorner and Peter Hochschorner celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

(L to R) Silver medallists Britain's David Florence and Richard Hounslow, compatriots and gold medallists Britain's Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott and bronze medallists Slovakia's Pavol Hochschorner and Peter Hochschorner celebrate on the podium...more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

(L to R) Silver medallists Britain's David Florence and Richard Hounslow, compatriots and gold medallists Britain's Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott and bronze medallists Slovakia's Pavol Hochschorner and Peter Hochschorner celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's canoe double (C2) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
20 / 45
<p>Australia's Patrick Mills (top) tries to score past China's Sun Yue during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

Australia's Patrick Mills (top) tries to score past China's Sun Yue during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Australia's Patrick Mills (top) tries to score past China's Sun Yue during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
21 / 45
<p>Britain's Lizzie Neave competes in the women's kayak (K1) semi-final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Britain's Lizzie Neave competes in the women's kayak (K1) semi-final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Britain's Lizzie Neave competes in the women's kayak (K1) semi-final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
22 / 45
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. chases after a return to Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in their women's singles tennis quarterfinals match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. chases after a return to Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in their women's singles tennis quarterfinals match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler...more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Serena Williams of the U.S. chases after a return to Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in their women's singles tennis quarterfinals match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
23 / 45
<p>Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained clipped in after the fall. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained...more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained clipped in after the fall. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
24 / 45
<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. is reflected as he swims his men's 100m butterfly semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Michael Phelps of the U.S. is reflected as he swims his men's 100m butterfly semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. is reflected as he swims his men's 100m butterfly semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
25 / 45
<p>Brazil's Mayra Aguiar fights with Kayla Harrison of the U.S. (blue) during their women's -78kg semi-final A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Brazil's Mayra Aguiar fights with Kayla Harrison of the U.S. (blue) during their women's -78kg semi-final A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Brazil's Mayra Aguiar fights with Kayla Harrison of the U.S. (blue) during their women's -78kg semi-final A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
26 / 45
<p>Italy's players celebrate after winning against Russia in their women's foil team gold medal fencing match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Italy's players celebrate after winning against Russia in their women's foil team gold medal fencing match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Italy's players celebrate after winning against Russia in their women's foil team gold medal fencing match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
27 / 45
<p>Players of Italy and Croatia compete during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Players of Italy and Croatia compete during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Players of Italy and Croatia compete during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
28 / 45
<p>Russia's Aliya Mustafina competes in the asymmetric bars during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Russia's Aliya Mustafina competes in the asymmetric bars during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Russia's Aliya Mustafina competes in the asymmetric bars during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
29 / 45
<p>China's Sun Yue (R) rejects a shot from Australia's Patrick Mills during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

China's Sun Yue (R) rejects a shot from Australia's Patrick Mills during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 02, 2012

China's Sun Yue (R) rejects a shot from Australia's Patrick Mills during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
30 / 45
<p>A Femen movement protestor is detained by police officers during a naked protest in London August 2, 2012. Two topless women painted with the slogans "Olympic shame" and "No Sharia" protested in front of London's City Hall on Thursday to draw attention to what they called "bloody Islamist regimes" taking part in the Olympics. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

A Femen movement protestor is detained by police officers during a naked protest in London August 2, 2012. Two topless women painted with the slogans "Olympic shame" and "No Sharia" protested in front of London's City Hall on Thursday to draw...more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

A Femen movement protestor is detained by police officers during a naked protest in London August 2, 2012. Two topless women painted with the slogans "Olympic shame" and "No Sharia" protested in front of London's City Hall on Thursday to draw attention to what they called "bloody Islamist regimes" taking part in the Olympics. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
31 / 45
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron point as they watch the women's -78kg and men's 100kg judo competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron point as they watch the women's -78kg and men's 100kg judo competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron point as they watch the women's -78kg and men's 100kg judo competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
32 / 45
<p>Argentina's Pablo Sebastian Portela challenges Britain's Ciaran Williams in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Argentina's Pablo Sebastian Portela challenges Britain's Ciaran Williams in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Argentina's Pablo Sebastian Portela challenges Britain's Ciaran Williams in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
33 / 45
<p>Britain's Rebecca Adlington reacts after placing first in her women's 800m freestyle heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Britain's Rebecca Adlington reacts after placing first in her women's 800m freestyle heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Britain's Rebecca Adlington reacts after placing first in her women's 800m freestyle heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
34 / 45
<p>Gold medallist Michael Phelps of the U.S. stands on the podium with silver medallist and compatriot Ryan Lochte (L) and bronze medallist Laszlo Cseh of Hungary (R) during the men's 200m individual medley victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Gold medallist Michael Phelps of the U.S. stands on the podium with silver medallist and compatriot Ryan Lochte (L) and bronze medallist Laszlo Cseh of Hungary (R) during the men's 200m individual medley victory ceremony during the London 2012...more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Gold medallist Michael Phelps of the U.S. stands on the podium with silver medallist and compatriot Ryan Lochte (L) and bronze medallist Laszlo Cseh of Hungary (R) during the men's 200m individual medley victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
35 / 45
<p>Hungary's head coach Denes Kemeny reacts during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Romania at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Hungary's head coach Denes Kemeny reacts during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Romania at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Hungary's head coach Denes Kemeny reacts during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Romania at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
36 / 45
<p>Argentina's Lucas Calabrese and Juan de la Fuente sail during the second race of the men's 470 sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

Argentina's Lucas Calabrese and Juan de la Fuente sail during the second race of the men's 470 sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Argentina's Lucas Calabrese and Juan de la Fuente sail during the second race of the men's 470 sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
37 / 45
<p>Rounds of ammunition are seen on a table as China's Zhang Jian reloads during the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Rounds of ammunition are seen on a table as China's Zhang Jian reloads during the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Rounds of ammunition are seen on a table as China's Zhang Jian reloads during the men's shooting 25m rapid fire pistol qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
38 / 45
<p>Spain's Marc Gasol hangs on the rim after dunking the ball against Great Britain during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Spain's Marc Gasol hangs on the rim after dunking the ball against Great Britain during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Spain's Marc Gasol hangs on the rim after dunking the ball against Great Britain during their men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
39 / 45
<p>Silver medallist Australia's Jessica Fox (L) and gold medallist France's Emilie Fer bite their medals during the victory ceremony for the women's kayak (K1) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Silver medallist Australia's Jessica Fox (L) and gold medallist France's Emilie Fer bite their medals during the victory ceremony for the women's kayak (K1) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012....more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Silver medallist Australia's Jessica Fox (L) and gold medallist France's Emilie Fer bite their medals during the victory ceremony for the women's kayak (K1) final at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
40 / 45
<p>Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
41 / 45
<p>Britain's Philip Hindes, Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny compete in the track cycling men's sprint team final at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Picture taken with tilt shift lens. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Britain's Philip Hindes, Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny compete in the track cycling men's sprint team final at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Picture taken with tilt shift lens. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Britain's Philip Hindes, Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny compete in the track cycling men's sprint team final at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Picture taken with tilt shift lens. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
42 / 45
<p>France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reaches for a return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's singles quarterfinals tennis match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reaches for a return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's singles quarterfinals tennis match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reaches for a return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's singles quarterfinals tennis match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
43 / 45
<p>Britain's Chris Hoy (105) celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Team Britain set a new Olympic record of 42.600 seconds in the final. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Britain's Chris Hoy (105) celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Team Britain set a new Olympic record of 42.600 seconds in the final. REUTERS/Stefano...more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Britain's Chris Hoy (105) celebrates after their track cycling men's team sprint finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Team Britain set a new Olympic record of 42.600 seconds in the final. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
44 / 45
<p>Australia's Ashleigh Brennan competes in the floor exercise during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Australia's Ashleigh Brennan competes in the floor exercise during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Australia's Ashleigh Brennan competes in the floor exercise during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Typhoon Saola's destruction

Typhoon Saola's destruction

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick