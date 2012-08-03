Edition:
United Kingdom

London Olympics: Day 7

Friday, August 03, 2012

Athletes compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats as the Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, August 03, 2012

Athletes compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats as the Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
1 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Oman's Shinoona Salah al-Habsi (L) and Yemen's Fatima Sulaiman Dahman (R) walk off the track with Andora's Cristina Llovera after their women's 100m preliminary at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, August 03, 2012

Oman's Shinoona Salah al-Habsi (L) and Yemen's Fatima Sulaiman Dahman (R) walk off the track with Andora's Cristina Llovera after their women's 100m preliminary at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
2 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Belarus' Ihar Makarau fights against Cuba's Oscar Brayson (L) during their men's 100kg repechage judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, August 03, 2012

Belarus' Ihar Makarau fights against Cuba's Oscar Brayson (L) during their men's 100kg repechage judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
3 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

South Korea's Jing Jihae takes a shot against France in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, August 03, 2012

South Korea's Jing Jihae takes a shot against France in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
4 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Belarus' Yana Maksimava lands on the mat after her jump during her women's heptathlon high jump Group A event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Friday, August 03, 2012

Belarus' Yana Maksimava lands on the mat after her jump during her women's heptathlon high jump Group A event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
5 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Britain's Christopher Sherrington (blue) fights with Russia's Alexander Mikhaylin during their men's 100kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Friday, August 03, 2012

Britain's Christopher Sherrington (blue) fights with Russia's Alexander Mikhaylin during their men's 100kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
6 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. This picture was taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, August 03, 2012

Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. This picture was taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Viachaslau Modzel of Belarus competes in men's gymnastics trampoline qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. This picture was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, August 03, 2012

Viachaslau Modzel of Belarus competes in men's gymnastics trampoline qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. This picture was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Belarus' Pavel Lyzhyn competes in the men's shot put Group A qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, August 03, 2012

Belarus' Pavel Lyzhyn competes in the men's shot put Group A qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
9 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

South Korea's Woo Young Won celebrates during his men's sabre team quarterfinals fencing match against Germany's Nicolas Limbach at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, August 03, 2012

South Korea's Woo Young Won celebrates during his men's sabre team quarterfinals fencing match against Germany's Nicolas Limbach at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

A tennis ball gets compressed against the racquet as Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in their men's singles tennis semi-final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, August 03, 2012

A tennis ball gets compressed against the racquet as Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in their men's singles tennis semi-final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Yasuhiro Ueyama of Japan competes in the men's gymnastics trampoline qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, August 03, 2012

Yasuhiro Ueyama of Japan competes in the men's gymnastics trampoline qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Sweden's Anna Lindberg performs a dive during the women's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, August 03, 2012

Sweden's Anna Lindberg performs a dive during the women's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
13 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Gold medallist Mahe Drysdale of New Zealand is lifted up by silver medallist Ondrej Synek (R) of the Czech Republic and bronze medallist Alan Campbell (L) of Britain after the Men's Single Sculls Final event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, August 03, 2012

Gold medallist Mahe Drysdale of New Zealand is lifted up by silver medallist Ondrej Synek (R) of the Czech Republic and bronze medallist Alan Campbell (L) of Britain after the Men's Single Sculls Final event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

USA's Megan Rapinoe (R) and Abby Wambach (14) do their trademark cartwheels after Wamback scored on New Zealand during their women's quarter final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Friday, August 03, 2012

USA's Megan Rapinoe (R) and Abby Wambach (14) do their trademark cartwheels after Wamback scored on New Zealand during their women's quarter final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
15 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Cuba's Idalys Ortiz (L) celebrates after winning her women's 78kg semifinal judo match against China's Tong Wen at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, August 03, 2012

Cuba's Idalys Ortiz (L) celebrates after winning her women's 78kg semifinal judo match against China's Tong Wen at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
16 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Jessica Ennis of Britain competes in her women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, August 03, 2012

Jessica Ennis of Britain competes in her women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Athletes compete in their men's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, August 03, 2012

Athletes compete in their men's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
18 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman is assisted after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Friday, August 03, 2012

Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman is assisted after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
19 / 20
Friday, August 03, 2012

Birhan Getahun of Ethiopia is assisted off the track after suffering an injury during heat 2 of the men's 3000m steeplechase during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, August 03, 2012

Birhan Getahun of Ethiopia is assisted off the track after suffering an injury during heat 2 of the men's 3000m steeplechase during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
20 / 20

London Olympics: Day 7

London Olympics: Day 7 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

USA's gold medals

USA's gold medals
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Republicans face town hall protests

All Collections

Republicans face town hall protests

12:30am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:20am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:00am GMT

Best of the BRIT Awards

All Collections

Best of the BRIT Awards

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Distant planets

All Collections

Distant planets

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Brit Awards red carpet

All Collections

Brit Awards red carpet

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

View More Slideshows »