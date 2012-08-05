Edition:
London Olympics: Day 9

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates victory in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Australia's Jane Moran (center L) and head coach Greg McFadden (center R) celebrate after they defeated China during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Japan's Risa Shinnabe reaches for the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Britain at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Hungary's head coach Andras Meresz celebrates with his players after defeating Russia during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles tennis gold medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line first to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. kisses her husband, NFL player Aaron Ross, after she won gold in the women's 400m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Japan's Satoshi Shimizu (L) reacts as he defeats Algeria's Mohamed Amine Oudahi during their Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarterfinal boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

South Korea's Jang Mi-Ran reacts after failing to lift on her third attempt in the women's 75kg group A clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

China's players react after the lost to Australia during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Italy's Giulia Lapi and Mariangela Perrupato are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Britain's Ben Ainslie holds the Union Flag, also known as the Union Jack, as he celebrates winning the men's finn class one person dinghy (heavyweight) sailing competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England August 5, 2012. Ainslie became the most successful Olympic sailor, winning gold in the single-handed Finn class to claim a record-breaking fifth consecutive medal. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener...more

Christina Loukas of the U.S. puts a wet towel over her head after a dive during the women's 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's 400m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

China's Lin Dan lies on the ground as he is congratulated by his coaches after winning his men's singles badminton gold medal match against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen celebrates after the track cycling men's omnium 1km time trial at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. Hansen finished second to in the time trial to win the omnium event. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Netherlands' players celebrate scoring a goal against Germany during their men's Group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Germany's Enrico Kolling (L) congratulates Algeria's Abdelhafid Benchabla after Benchabla won their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Belarus' Aliaksandr Kikiniou (in blue) fights with Kyrgyzstan's Daniyar Kobonov on the Men's 74Kg repechage round 2 Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

McKayla Maroney of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal in the women's vault victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi reacts after winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Italy's Andrea Baldini celebrates his team's victory at the end of his men's foil team gold medal fencing match against Japan's Yuki Ota at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes in his men's 400m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana leads to win the women's marathon final at the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Mclain Ward of the U.S. rides Antares during the equestrian individual jumping second qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Canada's Adam van Koeverden trains for the Kayak Single event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Mostafa Mansour of Egypt trains for canoe sprint in preparation for the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney near London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

