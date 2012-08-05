London Olympics: Day 9

Britain's Ben Ainslie holds the Union Flag, also known as the Union Jack, as he celebrates winning the men's finn class one person dinghy (heavyweight) sailing competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England August 5, 2012. Ainslie became the most successful Olympic sailor, winning gold in the single-handed Finn class to claim a record-breaking fifth consecutive medal. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener...more