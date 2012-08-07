Edition:
Tue Aug 7, 2012

London Olympics: Day 10

<p>Mexico's Isabel Delgado Plancarte and Nuria Diosdado Garcia spilt water during their performace in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>China's Qin Kai performs a dive during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Yevgeny Trofimov (R) the coach of Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva, wipes her eyes after she won bronze in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Grenada's Kirani James crosses the finish line to win the men's 400m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

<p>Dominican Republic's Felix Sanchez (C) reacts after he won the men's 400m hurdles final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. Seen at right is second placed Michael Tinsley of the U.S.. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Belarus' Alim Selimau (in red) fights with Kazakhstan's Danyal Gajiyev on the repechage round 2 of the on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Competitors race in their women's 1500m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Australia's Sally Pearson competes in her women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat and finishes first during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>France's Boris Diaw (L), Nigeria's Olumide Oyedeji (C) and Ike Diogu (R) reach for the rebound during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Russia's Yulia Zaripova reacts as she wins the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Alex Morgan (L) of the U.S. celebrates with her coach Pia Sundhage after defeating Canada in their women's semi-final soccer match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Old Trafford in Manchester August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Poland's Damian Janikowski celebrates his victory over France's Melonin Noumonvi for the bronze medal on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Serbia's Nemanja Mirosavljev makes adjustments to his weapon while competing in the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba sits in a wheelchair as she is assisted off the track after finishing her women's 1500m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>Britain's Jason Kenny (red helmet) competes with France's Gregory Bauge during the track cycling men's sprint gold finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. Kenny won 2 runs to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>Wind indicators are seen in front of targets during the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Turkey's Gamze Bulut (R) wins her women's 1500m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Australia's Nathan Roberts jumps over a London 2012 Olympic Games signage during their men's Group A volleyball match against Poland at Earls Court during the games in London August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Iran's Leyla Rajabi competes in the women's shot put qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>The Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>Karlha Magliocco of Venezuela (R) fights Marlen Esparza of the U.S. during their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Serbia's Stefana Veljkovic reacts after losing their women's Group B volleyball match against Brazil at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

<p>Australia's Tom Slingsby is tackled by his compatriot, Finn class sailor Brendan Casey, after winning the gold medal in the men's Laser sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

<p>China's Zhang Jike and Wang Hao (R) celebrate a point against Germany's Timo Boll and Bastian Steger in their men's team semifinals table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Canada's Mary Spencer removes her mouth guard after her quarterfinal Women's Middle (75kg) boxing match against China's Li Jinzi during the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

<p>Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov kisses an unidentified companion after his men's team semifinals table tennis match against China at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. holds her national flag after winning the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Aliya Mustafina of Russia competes in the women's gymnastics asymmetric bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Mary Killman and Mariya Loroleva of the U.S. are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Uzbekistan's Ruslan Nurudinov reacts after failing a lift in the men's 105kg Group A weightlifting clean and jerk competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

