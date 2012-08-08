Edition:
United Kingdom

London Olympics: Day 11

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva fails to clear the bar in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva fails to clear the bar in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

China's Liu Xiang sits on the track after suffering an injury in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

China's Liu Xiang sits on the track after suffering an injury in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
2 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Tunisia's Hassine Ayari (L) fights with Morocco's Choukri Atafi on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Tunisia's Hassine Ayari (L) fights with Morocco's Choukri Atafi on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
4 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Spain's Marina Alabau poses with her gold medal during the women's RS-X sailing class victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Spain's Marina Alabau poses with her gold medal during the women's RS-X sailing class victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Australia's Damon Kelly competes in the men's 105kg Group B clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Australia's Damon Kelly competes in the men's 105kg Group B clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
8 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Britain's Stuart Hayes competes in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Britain's Stuart Hayes competes in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
9 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Australia's Lauren Jackson (15) shoots over China's Xiaoyun Song (5) in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Australia's Lauren Jackson (15) shoots over China's Xiaoyun Song (5) in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
11 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

China's Deng Linlin competes in the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

China's Deng Linlin competes in the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Singapore's Li Jiawei eyes the ball as she serves to South Korea's Seok Hajung in their women's team bronze medal table tennis singles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Singapore's Li Jiawei eyes the ball as she serves to South Korea's Seok Hajung in their women's team bronze medal table tennis singles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
13 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Belarus' Tsimafei Dzeinichenka (in blue) fights with Bulgaria's Elis Guri on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Belarus' Tsimafei Dzeinichenka (in blue) fights with Bulgaria's Elis Guri on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
14 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

China's Guo Yue (R) watches as Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa whispers to team mate Sayaka Hirano (L) in their women's team gold medal table tennis doubles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

China's Guo Yue (R) watches as Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa whispers to team mate Sayaka Hirano (L) in their women's team gold medal table tennis doubles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
15 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Brazil's Fernando Saraiva Reis competes in the men's 105kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Brazil's Fernando Saraiva Reis competes in the men's 105kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
16 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Misty May-Treanor (R) and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the U.S. celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball semifinal match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Misty May-Treanor (R) and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the U.S. celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball semifinal match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Japan's Yusuke Tanaka competes in the men's gymnastics parallel bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Japan's Yusuke Tanaka competes in the men's gymnastics parallel bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
19 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Netherlands' Epke Zonderland competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Netherlands' Epke Zonderland competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina embrace after receiving the top score in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. The pair won the gold medal in the event. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina embrace after receiving the top score in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. The pair won the gold medal in the event. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
21 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Danell Leyva of the U.S. competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. This picture was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Danell Leyva of the U.S. competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. This picture was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
22 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Czech Republic's David Vala (L) fights with Cuba's Yunior Estrada Falcon on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Czech Republic's David Vala (L) fights with Cuba's Yunior Estrada Falcon on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Ivan Ukhov reacts after winning the men's high jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Ivan Ukhov reacts after winning the men's high jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
24 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Ukraine's Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Ukraine's Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
25 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Athletes compete in the women's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Athletes compete in the women's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
26 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Ireland's Michael Conlan celebrates as he is declared the winner over France's Nordine Oubaali (R) after their Men's Fly (52kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Ireland's Michael Conlan celebrates as he is declared the winner over France's Nordine Oubaali (R) after their Men's Fly (52kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
27 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Georgia's Manuchar Tskhadaia reacts after defeating Germany's Frank Staebler for the bronze medal on the Men's 66Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Georgia's Manuchar Tskhadaia reacts after defeating Germany's Frank Staebler for the bronze medal on the Men's 66Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
28 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Spain's Marina Alabau holds her national flag as she celebrates winning the women's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Spain's Marina Alabau holds her national flag as she celebrates winning the women's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
29 / 30
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Athletes dive as they begin to compete in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Athletes dive as they begin to compete in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
30 / 30

London Olympics: Day 11

London Olympics: Day 11 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Philippines submerged

Philippines submerged
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

8:01pm GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

7:30pm GMT

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

6:55pm GMT

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

4:30pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:10pm GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:30am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

View More Slideshows »