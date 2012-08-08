Edition:
London Olympics: Day 12

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Spain's Javier Garcia Gadea (R) shoots as Montenegro's Vjekoslav Paskovic (L) defends during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova (R) fights Claressa Shields of the U.S. during their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Haley Nemra (R) of the Marshall Islands starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thailand's Chanatip Sonkham (L) fights against Taiwan's Shu-Chun Yang after their women's -49kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

New Zealand's Peter Burling (R) and Blair Tuke celebrate winning silver in the 49er sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

China's Ruixue Jing (in red) fights with Russia's Lubov Volosova on the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Brazil's Wallace de Souza crashes through the barrier while chasing the ball during their men's quarterfinal volleyball match against Argentina at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Ashton Eaton of the U.S. wins in the men's decathlon 100m heat next to Brazil's Luiz Alberto de Araujo (L) and Ukraine's Oleksiy Kasyanov (R) during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Claressa Shields of the U.S. celebrates as she departs the ring after being declared the winner over Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova following their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Colombia's Mariana Pajon competes in the women's BMX seeding run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 8, 2012. Pajon finished with the third fastest time in the race. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Turkey's Merve Aydin cries after she came in last in her women's 800m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

China's Ruixue Jing (L) fights with North Korea's Un Gyong Choe on the Women's 63Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Claressa Shields of the U.S. fights Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova (not shown) during their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

France's Luc Abalo (R) takes a shot in his men's handball quarterfinals match against Spain at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

China's Ma Long celebrates in his men's team gold medal table tennis singles match against South Korea's Ryu Seungmin at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Mexico's Yahel Castillo Huerta shakes his head as he climbs out of the pool following his low-scoring last dive during the men's 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. Huerta finished in sixth place. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Montenegro's Drasko Brguljan (R) and the bench celebrate a goal against Spain during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

France's women's basketball team celebrates after defeating Czech Republic in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Australia's Safwan Khalil (L) fights against Spain's Joel Gonzalez during their men's -58kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Spain's Xavier Valles Trias reacts after his team was defeated by Montenegro in their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Spain's Sergio Llull (R) dunks over France's Ronny Turiaf during their men's quarterfinal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

South Korea's players celebrate defeating Italy during their women's quarterfinal volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Olivier Guillon of France riding Lord de Theize performs during the equestrian individual jumping final at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke celebrate as they cross the finish line to win silver in the 49er sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

HongKong's Tang Peng (R) hits a return to Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov in their men's team bronze medal table tennis singles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

