London Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers dressed as the character Mary Poppins descend to the ground during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers dressed as the character Mary Poppins descend to the ground during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Performers hold up umbrellas during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Performers hold up umbrellas during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actors stand during a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actors stand during a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A parachutist dressed as Queen Elizabeth is seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A parachutist dressed as Queen Elizabeth is seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Floats in the shape of yellow submarines in honor of The Beatles' song during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/David Gray
Floats in the shape of yellow submarines in honor of The Beatles' song during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The Union flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Union flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors play football during a pre-show in the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actors play football during a pre-show in the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The stems lit by seven young athletes raise to form the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The stems lit by seven young athletes raise to form the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A general view of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Rowan Atkinson, known for his role as Mr Bean, performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Rowan Atkinson, known for his role as Mr Bean, performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Kenneth Branagh performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Kenneth Branagh performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
The Red Arrows fly across the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Red Arrows fly across the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Picture shows a general view of the Olympic stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Picture shows a general view of the Olympic stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Fireworks are seen after the march of the athletes during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Fireworks are seen after the march of the athletes during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actors perform before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actors perform before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool
The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
The Olympic cauldron is seen alight as fireworks are set off during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The Olympic cauldron is seen alight as fireworks are set off during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fireworks explode over Tower Bridge during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Fireworks explode over Tower Bridge during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
World Wide Web founder Tim Berners Lee waves during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
World Wide Web founder Tim Berners Lee waves during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actors and geese stand in a pen set up for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/David Gray
Actors and geese stand in a pen set up for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Drummers wave their sticks during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Drummers wave their sticks during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
People perform in a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People perform in a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers dance to the music of the rock band "Queen" during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers dance to the music of the rock band "Queen" during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool
The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A scene of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A scene of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The Olympic Flame is lit during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Olympic Flame is lit during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A performer prepares before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A performer prepares before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Queen Elizabeth officially opens the London 2012 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Queen Elizabeth officially opens the London 2012 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Flames leap from the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Flames leap from the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Marko Djurica