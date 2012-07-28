Edition:
London Opening Ceremony

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers dressed as the character Mary Poppins descend to the ground during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers hold up umbrellas during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Actors stand during a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A parachutist dressed as Queen Elizabeth is seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Floats in the shape of yellow submarines in honor of The Beatles' song during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The Union flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Actors play football during a pre-show in the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The stems lit by seven young athletes raise to form the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A general view of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Rowan Atkinson, known for his role as Mr Bean, performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Kenneth Branagh performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The Red Arrows fly across the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Picture shows a general view of the Olympic stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Fireworks are seen after the march of the athletes during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Actors perform before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The Olympic cauldron is seen alight as fireworks are set off during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Fireworks explode over Tower Bridge during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Saturday, July 28, 2012

World Wide Web founder Tim Berners Lee waves during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Actors and geese stand in a pen set up for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Drummers wave their sticks during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People perform in a scene showing a pre industrial rural England during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, July 28, 2012

the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers dance to the music of the rock band "Queen" during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The Olympic rings are seen during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A scene of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The Olympic Flame is lit during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A performer prepares before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Queen Elizabeth officially opens the London 2012 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Flames leap from the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

