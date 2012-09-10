London Paralympics

Britain's Jody Cundy (R) reacts after being given a DNF (Did Not Finish) by judges in Men's Individual C4-5 1km Cycling Time Trial final on the second day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford August 31, 2012. Cundy had appealed for a second attempt as his rear wheel slipped leaving the starting gate but the judges ruled that the fault lay with him. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh