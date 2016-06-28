Edition:
United Kingdom

London shows love for Europe

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
1 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
2 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
3 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
4 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
7 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
8 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
9 / 17
Photographer
Paul Hackett
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
10 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
12 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 17
Photographer
Paul Hackett
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 17
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 17
Photographer
Paul Hackett
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
17 / 17

London shows love for Europe

London shows love for Europe Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The Icelandic saga

The Icelandic saga
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »