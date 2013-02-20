London street style
Conceptual artist Pandemonia waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion student Aindrea Emelife poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Stylist Veronica Blagoeva poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Stylist Jimmy King poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fashion blogger Payzee, stylist Will and blogger Thomas poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Blogger Florrie Clarke poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Students Jack Johnstone-Smith and Hetti Hartnall pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fashion writer Yu Masui poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion design student Adam Carson poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Writer of fashion blog, fashionlollipop.com, Maya Williams poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Siblings Pavel Kaczorowski and Aga Kaczorowska pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fashion students and bloggers Thomas Chalmers and Ailsa Lindsay pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Chloe Norgaard poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Attendee Nicola Potrich talks on the phone outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model Alexis Wheeler poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
