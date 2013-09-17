Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 17, 2013 | 1:15am BST

London street style

<p>Fashion designers Nadia (R) and Zehra Mustafa pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Fashion designers Nadia (R) and Zehra Mustafa pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Fashion designers Nadia (R) and Zehra Mustafa pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 30
<p>Fashion historian and writer Amber Jane Butchart poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Fashion historian and writer Amber Jane Butchart poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Fashion historian and writer Amber Jane Butchart poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 30
<p>(L-R) Members of the band ''Plastic',' Sam, Tom and Lulu, pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

(L-R) Members of the band ''Plastic',' Sam, Tom and Lulu, pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

(L-R) Members of the band ''Plastic',' Sam, Tom and Lulu, pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 30
<p>Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 30
<p>Fashion bloggers for Singh Street Style Pardeep Bahra (L), Harmeet Saini (C) and Mani Dhand pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion bloggers for Singh Street Style Pardeep Bahra (L), Harmeet Saini (C) and Mani Dhand pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Fashion bloggers for Singh Street Style Pardeep Bahra (L), Harmeet Saini (C) and Mani Dhand pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 30
<p>A woman on a mobile phone wanders through a line-up of people being photographed in the courtyard at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A woman on a mobile phone wanders through a line-up of people being photographed in the courtyard at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A woman on a mobile phone wanders through a line-up of people being photographed in the courtyard at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
6 / 30
<p>Blogger Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Blogger Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Blogger Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 30
<p>People wait in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People wait in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

People wait in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
8 / 30
<p>Kate Zelentsova poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Kate Zelentsova poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Kate Zelentsova poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 30
<p>Darren McPhater (R) and Catriana Wilson pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Darren McPhater (R) and Catriana Wilson pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Darren McPhater (R) and Catriana Wilson pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 30
<p>A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
11 / 30
<p>Stylist Tani Nichols poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Stylist Tani Nichols poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Stylist Tani Nichols poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 30
<p>Fashion Blogger for Girl In Menswear Sophia Marinho De Lemos poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion Blogger for Girl In Menswear Sophia Marinho De Lemos poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Fashion Blogger for Girl In Menswear Sophia Marinho De Lemos poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 30
<p>Fashion designer Dee Zaine poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion designer Dee Zaine poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Fashion designer Dee Zaine poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
14 / 30
<p>Makeup artist Olga Stepanenko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Makeup artist Olga Stepanenko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Makeup artist Olga Stepanenko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 30
<p>Fashion blogger for Stella's Wardrobe, Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion blogger for Stella's Wardrobe, Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Fashion blogger for Stella's Wardrobe, Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 30
<p>Fashion blogger for Nicely Turned Out Hannah Bodsworth poses with her son George during a break from taking photographs at London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion blogger for Nicely Turned Out Hannah Bodsworth poses with her son George during a break from taking photographs at London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Fashion blogger for Nicely Turned Out Hannah Bodsworth poses with her son George during a break from taking photographs at London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 30
<p>Fashion industry employees Maneerut Ongsaranont (L), Kityaporn Chaithavornsathien (C) and Intira Narksakul of Bangkok, wear outfits from Daks as they pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion industry employees Maneerut Ongsaranont (L), Kityaporn Chaithavornsathien (C) and Intira Narksakul of Bangkok, wear outfits from Daks as they pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Fashion industry employees Maneerut Ongsaranont (L), Kityaporn Chaithavornsathien (C) and Intira Narksakul of Bangkok, wear outfits from Daks as they pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 30
<p>People queue for the Holly Fulton show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People queue for the Holly Fulton show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

People queue for the Holly Fulton show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
19 / 30
<p>MTV presenter Laura Whitmore arrives at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

MTV presenter Laura Whitmore arrives at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

MTV presenter Laura Whitmore arrives at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
20 / 30
<p>Cristabelle Batcherlor poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Cristabelle Batcherlor poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Cristabelle Batcherlor poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
21 / 30
<p>Editor Olivia Singer poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Editor Olivia Singer poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Editor Olivia Singer poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
22 / 30
<p>Women wait outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Women wait outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Women wait outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
23 / 30
<p>A woman waits outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman waits outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A woman waits outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
24 / 30
<p>Nana (L) and Yuki pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Nana (L) and Yuki pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Nana (L) and Yuki pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
25 / 30
<p>People stand on a side street near Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People stand on a side street near Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

People stand on a side street near Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
26 / 30
<p>Naomi Davies poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Naomi Davies poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Naomi Davies poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
27 / 30
<p>Fashion designer Dee Dee Zaine poses for a photograph before attending a fashion presentation at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion designer Dee Dee Zaine poses for a photograph before attending a fashion presentation at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Fashion designer Dee Dee Zaine poses for a photograph before attending a fashion presentation at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
28 / 30
<p>Fashion designer Kokko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Fashion designer Kokko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Fashion designer Kokko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
29 / 30
<p>Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Meet Miss America

Meet Miss America

Next Slideshows

Meet Miss America

Meet Miss America

Miss New York Nina Davuluri is the first Indian-American to wear the crown as Miss America.

16 Sep 2013
Toronto Film Festival

Toronto Film Festival

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

13 Sep 2013
Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.

13 Sep 2013
NY Fashion Week

NY Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

13 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos