London theater collapse

Emergency services look at the roof of the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue after part of the ceiling collapsed in central London, December 19, 2013. Emergency services said nearly 90 people had been injured in a packed London theater when part of the ceiling collapsed during a performance, bringing the city's West End theater district to a standstill.The audience was showered with masonry and debris following the incident at the Apollo Theater, where about 720 people including many families were watching the hugely popular play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." REUTERS/Neil Hall