Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 6, 2014 | 9:10pm GMT

London tube strike

<p>Commuters wait during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Commuters wait during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Commuters wait during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
1 / 22
<p>Commuters squeeze into a busy tube carriage during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Commuters squeeze into a busy tube carriage during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Commuters squeeze into a busy tube carriage during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
2 / 22
<p>Commuters travel on a busy bus during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Commuters travel on a busy bus during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Commuters travel on a busy bus during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
3 / 22
<p>Commuters travel on a busy bus during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Commuters travel on a busy bus during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Commuters travel on a busy bus during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
4 / 22
<p>Commuters wait to board a Victoria line tube train during strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Commuters wait to board a Victoria line tube train during strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Commuters wait to board a Victoria line tube train during strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
5 / 22
<p>A passenger is squeezed up against a door in one of the few tube trains which became overcrowded during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. Millions of commuters faced a second day of travel chaos due to a 48-hour strike by London Underground workers angry over ticket office closures and job cuts, with no sign of an end to the standoff between unions and rail bosses. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A passenger is squeezed up against a door in one of the few tube trains which became overcrowded during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. Millions of commuters faced a second day of travel chaos due to a...more

Thursday, February 06, 2014

A passenger is squeezed up against a door in one of the few tube trains which became overcrowded during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. Millions of commuters faced a second day of travel chaos due to a 48-hour strike by London Underground workers angry over ticket office closures and job cuts, with no sign of an end to the standoff between unions and rail bosses. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
6 / 22
<p>An empty tube train is seen at a cordoned off platform during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

An empty tube train is seen at a cordoned off platform during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, February 06, 2014

An empty tube train is seen at a cordoned off platform during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
7 / 22
<p>Evening commuters wait at a bus stop in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Evening commuters wait at a bus stop in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Evening commuters wait at a bus stop in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
8 / 22
<p>A departure board shows neither times nor information for tube trains on the Piccadilly Line during strikes at Green Park underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A departure board shows neither times nor information for tube trains on the Piccadilly Line during strikes at Green Park underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, February 06, 2014

A departure board shows neither times nor information for tube trains on the Piccadilly Line during strikes at Green Park underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
9 / 22
<p>Evening commuters get on to a tube train in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Evening commuters get on to a tube train in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Evening commuters get on to a tube train in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
10 / 22
<p>A service information board states "No Piccadilly Line" tube trains during strikes at Green Park underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor)</p>

A service information board states "No Piccadilly Line" tube trains during strikes at Green Park underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor)

Thursday, February 06, 2014

A service information board states "No Piccadilly Line" tube trains during strikes at Green Park underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor)

Close
11 / 22
<p>A passenger waits for a tube train that did not arrive on an empty platform during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A passenger waits for a tube train that did not arrive on an empty platform during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, February 06, 2014

A passenger waits for a tube train that did not arrive on an empty platform during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
12 / 22
<p>Cyclists commute along The Embankment during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Cyclists commute along The Embankment during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Cyclists commute along The Embankment during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
13 / 22
<p>Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
14 / 22
<p>Commuters wait to board buses during London Underground strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Commuters wait to board buses during London Underground strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Commuters wait to board buses during London Underground strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
15 / 22
<p>Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
16 / 22
<p>A police officer helps commuters to board buses during London Underground strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A police officer helps commuters to board buses during London Underground strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 06, 2014

A police officer helps commuters to board buses during London Underground strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
17 / 22
<p>The Big Ben clock tower and The London Eye are seen behind commuters as they walk along the Southbank during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

The Big Ben clock tower and The London Eye are seen behind commuters as they walk along the Southbank during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, February 06, 2014

The Big Ben clock tower and The London Eye are seen behind commuters as they walk along the Southbank during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
18 / 22
<p>Evening commuters wait on the platform of Victoria tube station in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Evening commuters wait on the platform of Victoria tube station in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Evening commuters wait on the platform of Victoria tube station in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
19 / 22
<p>Tower Bridge is seen behind commuters as they walk across London Bridge during an Underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Tower Bridge is seen behind commuters as they walk across London Bridge during an Underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Tower Bridge is seen behind commuters as they walk across London Bridge during an Underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
20 / 22
<p>A cyclist passes a London Underground sign during an Underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A cyclist passes a London Underground sign during an Underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, February 06, 2014

A cyclist passes a London Underground sign during an Underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
21 / 22
<p>Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Cargo ship breaks up off France

Cargo ship breaks up off France

Next Slideshows

Cargo ship breaks up off France

Cargo ship breaks up off France

A cargo ship breaks up off the coast of France.

06 Feb 2014
Protests in Jerusalem

Protests in Jerusalem

Ultra-Orthodox protesters clash with police.

06 Feb 2014
Sochi still under construction

Sochi still under construction

Sochi works on the finishing touches as the Olympics start.

06 Feb 2014
Ice storm hits Slovenia

Ice storm hits Slovenia

Snow and ice has paralyzed Slovenia, bringing down trees, cutting power from 50,000 homes and causing millions in damage.

05 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures