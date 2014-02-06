London tube strike
Commuters wait during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Commuters squeeze into a busy tube carriage during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Commuters travel on a busy bus during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Commuters travel on a busy bus during the evening rush hour on the second day of a strike by London Underground workers in central London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Commuters wait to board a Victoria line tube train during strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A passenger is squeezed up against a door in one of the few tube trains which became overcrowded during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. Millions of commuters faced a second day of travel chaos due to a...more
A passenger is squeezed up against a door in one of the few tube trains which became overcrowded during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. Millions of commuters faced a second day of travel chaos due to a 48-hour strike by London Underground workers angry over ticket office closures and job cuts, with no sign of an end to the standoff between unions and rail bosses. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An empty tube train is seen at a cordoned off platform during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Evening commuters wait at a bus stop in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A departure board shows neither times nor information for tube trains on the Piccadilly Line during strikes at Green Park underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Evening commuters get on to a tube train in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A service information board states "No Piccadilly Line" tube trains during strikes at Green Park underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor)
A passenger waits for a tube train that did not arrive on an empty platform during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Cyclists commute along The Embankment during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Commuters wait to board buses during London Underground strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A police officer helps commuters to board buses during London Underground strikes at Kings Cross underground station in London, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Big Ben clock tower and The London Eye are seen behind commuters as they walk along the Southbank during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Evening commuters wait on the platform of Victoria tube station in central London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Tower Bridge is seen behind commuters as they walk across London Bridge during an Underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A cyclist passes a London Underground sign during an Underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Commuters leave Waterloo Station during an underground strike in London, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
