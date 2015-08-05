London Tube strike
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Londoners face major transport disruption from Wednesday evening as train drivers and staff on the underground rail network walk out...more
Commuters try to enter Oxford Circus Underground station shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Unions are angry over plans to introduce a new night service from September and weeks of talks with transport...more
Commuters ride a double decker bus through Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Services on the "Tube", as the world's oldest underground passenger railway is known, will stop from 18:30 BST on...more
A commuter travels during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. The action comes just under a month since drivers walked out, bringing services used by some four million people a day to a complete...more
A commuter uses a scooter as she makes her way through Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. In July, unions rejected an offer which included an average 2 percent pay rise, a 2,000 pound...more
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. On Tuesday, the ASLEF union rejected a new deal from transport officials as "repackaged" paving the way for further strike action....more
A woman gets directions from a police officer in Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. A spokeswoman for the mayor of London described the latest offer as "fair, sensible and generous" and urged...more
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. However, the general secretary of a second union involved in the dispute, said that the plans for a night service risked passengers'...more
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. "It is a measure of the current shambles that no further talks are planned and staffing posts essential to delivering a safe extension...more
A commuter travels during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters cycle through Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters go down the escalator on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A London Underground worker with a mohawk enter Oxford Circus station shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
