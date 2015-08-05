Edition:
London Tube strike

Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Londoners face major transport disruption from Wednesday evening as train drivers and staff on the underground rail network walk out for the second time in less than a month. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Commuters try to enter Oxford Circus Underground station shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Unions are angry over plans to introduce a new night service from September and weeks of talks with transport bosses have failed to clinch a deal over pay and conditions. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Commuters ride a double decker bus through Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Services on the "Tube", as the world's oldest underground passenger railway is known, will stop from 18:30 BST on Wednesday until Friday morning, according to London Underground bosses. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A commuter travels during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. The action comes just under a month since drivers walked out, bringing services used by some four million people a day to a complete halt and causing misery for commuters in the British capital. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A commuter uses a scooter as she makes her way through Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. In July, unions rejected an offer which included an average 2 percent pay rise, a 2,000 pound "transition bonus" for night-time drivers and a 500-pound one-off payment. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. On Tuesday, the ASLEF union rejected a new deal from transport officials as "repackaged" paving the way for further strike action. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A woman gets directions from a police officer in Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. A spokeswoman for the mayor of London described the latest offer as "fair, sensible and generous" and urged unions to take part in further negotiations. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. However, the general secretary of a second union involved in the dispute, said that the plans for a night service risked passengers' safety and that there were no new talks due to take place. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. "It is a measure of the current shambles that no further talks are planned and staffing posts essential to delivering a safe extension of operating hours are still being axed," RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said in a statement. He called for an immediate end to the night Tube plans. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A commuter travels during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Commuters cycle through Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Commuters go down the escalator on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A London Underground worker with a mohawk enter Oxford Circus station shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

