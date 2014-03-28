London's cat cafe
Cats stare out of a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. People like coffee and people love cats so together they make the paws that refresh at a London cat cafe that is so popular it's booked out until June....more
Cats stare out of a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. People like coffee and people love cats so together they make the paws that refresh at a London cat cafe that is so popular it's booked out until June. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on a chair at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium on the fringe of London's financial district is cashing in on an idea first popularized in Japan to allow stressed-out workers to wind down by...more
A cat sits on a chair at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium on the fringe of London's financial district is cashing in on an idea first popularized in Japan to allow stressed-out workers to wind down by stroking a cat while sipping a cappuccino or latte - or tea, if you prefer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians look at a cat in a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians look at a cat in a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat walks at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat walks at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium plays with a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium plays with a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on the floor at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on the floor at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits in a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits in a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium takes a photograph of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium takes a photograph of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians look at a window display at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians look at a window display at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat tie is seen at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat tie is seen at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium plays with a cat in London March 28, 2014.REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium plays with a cat in London March 28, 2014.REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium take photographs of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium take photographs of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on the floor at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on the floor at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on a chair at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on a chair at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat uses a wheel at Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat uses a wheel at Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits in a basket at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits in a basket at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium play with a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium play with a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A table is seen at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A table is seen at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium takes a photograph of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium takes a photograph of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium plays with a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium plays with a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on a table at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on a table at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on the floor at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on the floor at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat stares out of a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat stares out of a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat stares out of a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat stares out of a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on a shelf at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits on a shelf at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium takes a photograph of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium takes a photograph of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits in a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cat sits in a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Learning to ReWalk
Exoskeletons, once the stuff of science fiction, could soon offer victims of paralysis new hope for a dramatically improved quality of life.
Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.
Stray dogs from Sochi, Russia, get their second chances after being transported to Washington.
Most risky cities
The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.
Hip, young and in Kabul
Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.