Fri Mar 28, 2014

London's cat cafe

<p>Cats stare out of a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. People like coffee and people love cats so together they make the paws that refresh at a London cat cafe that is so popular it's booked out until June. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Friday, March 28, 2014

<p>A cat sits on a chair at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium on the fringe of London's financial district is cashing in on an idea first popularized in Japan to allow stressed-out workers to wind down by stroking a cat while sipping a cappuccino or latte - or tea, if you prefer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Pedestrians look at a cat in a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat walks at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium plays with a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat sits on the floor at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat sits in a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium takes a photograph of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Pedestrians look at a window display at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat tie is seen at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium plays with a cat in London March 28, 2014.REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Visitors to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium take photographs of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat sits at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat sits on the floor at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat sits on a chair at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat uses a wheel at Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat sits in a basket at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Visitors to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium play with a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A table is seen at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium takes a photograph of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium plays with a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat sits on a table at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat sits on the floor at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat stares out of a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat stares out of a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat sits on a shelf at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A visitor to the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium takes a photograph of a cat in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A cat sits in a window at the Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

