London's little Venice
People sit in a boat at Little Venice on the Regent's Canal, in north London March 24, 2012. The nine-mile (14.5-kilometre) Regent's Canal is one of the capital's best-kept secrets. Largely hidden behind buildings, the line sneaks its way through a rich collage of urban landscapes. Starting at the houseboats of Little Venice, it wends its way through Camden Lock and fashionable East London, and bypasses the site of the London 2012 Olympic Games before ending in Limehouse Basin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A gate is seen along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A life belt is seen along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A bird stands on a broken boat on the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Illustrator John Keane paints 'Little Venice', part of the Regent's Canal, in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Houses are reflected in the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A worker climbs up a tree along the Regent's Canal in London, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The clothes of a homeless person hang on a tree along the footpath of the Regent's Canal near London Zoo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Busker "Roots" poses for a photograph on the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A coot sits in a tire along the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dog (R) stands next to grafitti of a coot along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People sit in the sunshine along the Regent's Canal at Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man looks on along the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman prepares a turkish pancake at Camden Lock Market on the Regent's Canal in north London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man plays guitar on a narrow boat on the Regent's Canal, near Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians are reflected in mirrors as they walk past an antiques store at Chapel Market on the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cyclist rides along the footpath of the Regent's Canal at Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man is pictured in a office at the Regent's Canal in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man (L) walks past a pub alongside the Regent's Canal, north London March 21, 2012. Limehouse Basin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man cycles along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Swans swim on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman knits on a balcony along the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A swan swims past graffiti on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Writer David Gee poses for a photograph on his narrow boat "Promise" on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman waits behind a counter at the Griddlers Cafe, close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks past a gate of a car conversion store, close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man rows past the Olympic stadium along the Regent's Canal, close to the London 2012 Olympic Games site in east London March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman reads a newspaper in a garden along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cyclist rides along the footpath of the Regent's Canal close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rubber boots are seen along the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man uses his mobile phone along the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man sits on a wall outside a pub along the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man fishes on the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The animated light sculpture 'Diver' by artist Ron Haselden is seen on the side of the Regents Canal in Angel, north London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Houses are reflected in the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man enjoys the sun along the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man is reflected in a mirror as he removes graffiti from a bridge along the Regents Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A narrow boat is moored along the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Construction worker Ray Anderson eats breakfast at The Griddlers Cafe on the Regent's canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Olympic stadium is seen from Hackney Wick Overground station along the Regent's Canal in east London March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
