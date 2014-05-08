Long lines in Venezuela
A customer uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a shopping trolley next to children at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An army reservist checks a list of items purchased as people leave with their shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Customers line up to pay for their purchases at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People stand in line to buy bread at a bakery in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. Annual inflation of more than 56 percent and shortages of basic products ranging from milk and flour to toilet paper and medicines are afflicting all Venezuelans...more
A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more
People wait to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait in line to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People carrying a gas cylinder walk past a line of people queuing up to buy gas at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A boy waits in a queue into a state-run supermarket in Caracas, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child carries his shopping out of a department store, which was forced by the government to cut prices by at least 50 percent on all merchandise after an inspection, in Caracas, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman carrying a child tries to enter a supermarket, which had closed its doors to ration newly arrived milk products from being sold out, in Caracas, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman carrying a baby holds on to a queue number for entering a store with an on-going sale at a mall in Caracas, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman walks past an empty section where toilet paper should be on display in a super market in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
