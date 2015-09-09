Long live the Queen

Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for an official photograph with their families on the day of their wedding in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, April 29, 2011. (Front row L-R) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes,...more

Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for an official photograph with their families on the day of their wedding in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, April 29, 2011. (Front row L-R) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, Prince Philip, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Louise Windsor, William Lowther-Pinkerton. (Back Row L-R) Tom Pettifer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton. Photograph taken on April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Burnand/Clarence House

